Actor Sanya Malhotra and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for over a year. The pair, who maintained a strictly private relationship throughout their time together, have opted to keep the details of their separation low-key, mirroring the quiet nature of their year-long dating life. BMC Elections 2026: Sanya Malhotra Casts Her Vote Early in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma Call It Quits?

Speculation regarding a split intensified recently after the duo unfollowed each other on social media. While neither ever officially confirmed the relationship to the public, a report by Hindustan Times has confirmed that the two have moved on.

According to the publication, the separation happened some time ago without much public attention. A reliable source stated that it has been some time since the duo decided to walk their separate paths without making any noise about this. Sanya and Rishabh, who reportedly started dating earlier in 2025, parted ways and are keeping it lowkey.

The report further suggests that while Malhotra is focusing on her career, Sharma may have already moved on. An additional source told the outlet, “Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush hush."

Snya Malhotra, Rishab Sharma’s Closed Private Chapter

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma were known for being incredibly protective of their privacy. They never performed a "hard launch" of their relationship on social media and were rarely seen together in public.

To avoid the spotlight, the couple reportedly followed a traditional celebrity tactic of arriving at or leaving the same venues separately to avoid being photographed together by the paparazzi.

How Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma Began Dating

Despite their efforts to stay under the radar, dating rumours first gained momentum in late 2024 and early 2025. In December 2024, fans on Reddit claimed to have spotted them at the same event. By January 2025, the speculation reached a fever pitch when photos surfaced of the two spending time together.

In one particular instance, the sitarist was seen clicking a photo with a fan while Malhotra was in the vicinity. Other fan observations noted that the two often attended the same events and posed with the same individuals in separate photographs.

More About Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra continues to be one of the busiest actors in the industry. She is set to appear in several highly anticipated projects, including Toaster with Rajkummar Rao and Bandar. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Is a Visionary Siratist and Music Producer, Redefining the Essence of Indian Classical Music.

Rishab Sharma, a renowned disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, continues his work as a prominent sitarist, blending classical traditions with modern influences. Neither party has released an official statement regarding the breakup.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).