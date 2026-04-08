The Supreme Court of India has upheld the life imprisonment of a man convicted of murdering his newlywed wife in Rajasthan, delivering a judgment that included a stark critique of the "diseased social order" of patriarchy. On April 2, 2026, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh dismissed the appeal of the accused, Shankar, who set his wife on fire in 2012 following a dispute over preparing a meal.

The court ruled that the victim’s dying declaration was "reliable and trustworthy," rejecting claims that she had been tutored by her family. Conversion to Christianity Results in Loss of Scheduled Caste Status: Supreme Court of India.

The 2012 Bundi Incident of Rajasthan

The case dates back to October 2012 in the Bundi district of Rajasthan. Shankar and the victim, Sugna Bai, had been married for only one month when the relationship soured due to Shankar’s frequent intoxication and violent behaviour. After Sugna briefly sought refuge at her parents' home, Shankar demanded her immediate return to prepare fresh food for him. While she was in the kitchen preparing the meal, a drunk Shankar physically assaulted her. He then poured kerosene over her, locked the room from the inside, and set her on fire. Neighbours rescued her, but Sugna succumbed to her injuries four days later. Before her death, she provided a formal statement to a magistrate identifying her husband as the assailant.

Legal Challenges and Evidentiary Ruling

Shankar was convicted of murder by a trial court in 2014, a verdict later affirmed by the Rajasthan High Court in 2019. In his final appeal to the Supreme Court, Shankar’s counsel argued that the dying declaration was invalid, alleging that the victim’s mental fitness was not properly certified and that her parents had influenced her statement. The Supreme Court rejected these arguments, noting that the duty doctor had explicitly certified the victim's fitness before the magistrate recorded her words. The bench emphasised that even though some eyewitnesses turned hostile during the trial, the medical evidence was entirely consistent with the victim’s account, proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

A Judicial Critique of Patriarchy

Beyond the legal technicalities, the bench penned a significant postscript addressing the persistent nature of domestic abuse in India. The judges observed that despite nearly 80 years of independence and numerous legal reforms, patriarchal norms continue to govern household dynamics, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. "Patriarchy still permeates the everyday," the Court noted, describing domestic violence not as an aberration but as a symptom of a systemic social issue. The bench highlighted a "paradoxical" reality where, even as women join the workforce, they are often still burdened with the sole responsibility for all domestic chores and remain subject to male authority. ‘You’re Not Marrying a Maid’: Supreme Court Says Household Chores Not Grounds for Cruelty in Divorce Case.

The Court cited data from 2023 showing over 4.48 lakh recorded crimes against women, questioning why control over women's bodies and choices remains so deeply embedded in society. The judges concluded by noting that while laws and schemes exist to protect equality, the ultimate change depends on the collective conscience of "We, the People of India."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).