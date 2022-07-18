Turnhout [Belgium] July 18 (ANI/PR Newswire): Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC are today launching DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro in India, after the hugely successful launch in North America and UK.

Using the Hro® app, a new platform that combines the physical and digital world, fans will be able to unlock the DC Multiverse and collect, trade and buy DC-based hybrid NFT trading cards featuring their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, including DC characters from the Warner Bros. Pictures epic action blockbuster 'The Batman,' which premiered earlier this year.

Also Read | Latest ICC ODI Rankings: India Consolidate No. 3 Position After Series Win Against England.

"Cartamundi is excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring a new breakthrough hybrid physical and digital fan engagement platform and solution, Hro, to market," said Stefaan Merckx, CEO of Cartamundi. "As a company, we're committed to bringing our partners and fans global unprecedented experiences and innovative solutions."

With the DC-based hybrid NFT trading cards, Hro will give fans the opportunity to own a physical trading card with an NFT component, bringing blockchain technology together with digital shelf presence. Using NFTs minted on Immutable X, an Ethereum-based carbon-neutral Layer2 blockchain, DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro will be available on Amazon India in July 2022, with additional and limited-edition content coming throughout the year.

Also Read | AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Released on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

"As technology continues to evolve, it's important now, more than ever, to meet our fans where they are by offering a unique experience with these DC hybrid trading cards," said John Louie, SVP, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, APAC. "By combining the physical aspect of the trading cards with a digital NFT component, we're able to provide fans a whole new way to engage with their favorite DC characters. We've had great success with this product launch in North America and UK and are thrilled to be expanding this program for our fans in India, further building our community of collectors worldwide."

Each DC Hybrid Trading Card by Hro features favorite DC characters and will be equipped with a unique QR code that connects the physical card to its digital "twin" on the Hro app. Once connected, the Hro app gives buyers access to a 24/7 global marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection. The app provides a 360° fan engagement platform and community, where users can also build a collection of rare DC art and movie memorabilia, explore DC content, compete on leaderboards and in challenges, and unlock money-can't-buy rewards and experiences.

"India has highly engaged communities of DC fans, crypto enthusiasts and trading card collectors, and we are thrilled to bring Indian consumers a one-of-its-kind opportunity to experience innovative hybrid products that unlock a deeper fan experience besides the option to collect, trade and compete with a global community of like-minded fans," said Smita Singla, CMO of Cartamundi India (Parksons Cartamundi).

Consumers can purchase physical DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro online at Amazon India (amazon.in). Trading card packs will start at Rs 375.

DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro will be available in six different packs: 7-card Flowpack, 2-pack, Premium 2-pack, Premium 4-pack, Starter 8-pack and 24-pack Cards Display Unit (CDU). Packs range from 7 cards to 168 cards. For more information on Hro, please visit hro.gg.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies--Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)--amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), Oz/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman."

Cartamundi is the worldwide leader in "play" solutions. Our team of over 3,000 employees is united in delivering our common purpose of "sharing the magic of playing together." The opportunity to "play" gives us all the ability to connect, de-stress and learn something new. We are promoting "play" through our extensive global portfolio of (playing) card brands, while continuing to invest in manufacturing and innovation to bring new ideas to life. These contributions ensure we are the trusted partner of leading toy companies around the world.

Our global brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands. We are a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global sales office network and 13 manufacturing facilities.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home decor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)