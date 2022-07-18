Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released AP ICET 2022 admit cards on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Integrated Common Entrance Test can download their admit cards using registration number and date of birth.

AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022 – How to download

Visit the website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for AP ICET A new page will open, click on the link which reads ‘Download Hall Ticket’ Enter your application number, date of birth and mobile number Your AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates are advised to carry a printout of their ICET Hall Ticket to their respective exam centres on the day of the exam. Candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam hall and centre without their hall tickets for AP ICET 2022.

AP ICET 2022 exam date is scheduled for July 25, 2022. The exam would be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 will be from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and Session 2 will be conducted from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

