Business News | CBRE India Sets New Benchmark with Investment IQ Pro, India's First AI-Native Workflow Platform for Institutional-Grade Real Estate Investment

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, India's leading real estate consulting firm, today announced the launch of Investment IQ Pro at the CII BFSI Summit 2026 in Mumbai, the next-generation version of its flagship Investment Risk Monitoring platform Investment IQ. CBRE was the Knowledge Partner at the Summit.

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The platform is an AI-powered workflow solution and is designed to streamline and transform real estate investment processes by replacing fragmented, manual systems with intelligent automation.

Building on the strong adoption of Investment IQ, which already counts several of India's leading financial institutions as well as Developers among its clients, with more in active onboarding, the Pro version marks a significant advancement in capability. It introduces India's first AI-native, regulatory-compliant workflow platform purpose-built for real estate capital, built around a Four-Way Integrated Visibility model: developers, consultants, lenders, and trustees operating within a single, real-time dashboard.

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This replaces the fragmented, email-driven coordination that has historically existed in the sector. The platform cuts turnaround times for NOC approvals and invoice processing from several days to just a few minutes, automates project spend verification, and embeds active error detection and immutable audit trails - critical for lenders operating under strict regulatory scrutiny.

"Investment IQ Pro represents the next phase of our digital transformation journey in real estate advisory," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. "While the first iteration addressed visibility and monitoring, this platform goes a step further by fundamentally re-engineering how investment workflows operate. By embedding AI-led automation and creating a unified ecosystem for all stakeholders, we are enabling faster, more transparent and data-driven decision-making. This will not only enhance operational efficiency but also unlock greater value for developers, lenders and investors across the region."

India's real estate investment process has been burdened by some inefficiencies: reporting lags, invoices requiring manual review, and lenders operating without a unified, real-time view of portfolio exposure. Investment IQ Pro addresses this through intelligent automation, using advanced OCR to read and validate documents simultaneously, providing shared dashboards for all four stakeholder groups, and converting pooled transaction data into actionable early warning signals.

The result is faster collections, reduced capital drag, sharper underwriting, and stronger project cashflows.

Rami Kaushal, Managing Director, Consulting & Valuation Services, India, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Investment IQ Pro addresses some of the most persistent structural inefficiencies in real estate investment like fragmented approvals, limited real-time visibility, and compliance gaps that institutional capital can no longer afford to overlook. By reducing turnaround times, embedding regulatory compliance by design, and converting pooled project data into sharper underwriting intelligence, the platform sets a new benchmark for how this industry operates. Our ambition is to make Investment IQ Pro the dominant operating standard for real estate investment management in India over the next two years, and this launch marks the decisive step toward that goal."

The platform has been designed with compliance at its core and aligns with the RBI's compliance requirements and SOC-1 standards, offering secure, immutable audit trails essential for institutional investors and lenders. The configurable multi-layer approval system and integrated digital signing tools also allow organizations to align workflows with their internal governance and risk structures.

By addressing inefficiencies across the developer-consultant-lender ecosystem, Investment IQ Pro delivers measurable financial benefits, including reduced capital drag, faster collections, improved vendor relationships, and enhanced portfolio performance.

With several real estate stakeholders already onboarding onto the platform and more in advanced discussions, CBRE aims to establish Investment IQ Pro as the operating standard for digital-first real estate investment management in India.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2025 revenue). The company has more than 155,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage servicing, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience, data center solutions); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development).

Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

CBRE was the first International Property Consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 13,000 professionals across 15 offices, with a presence in over 100 cities in India. In 2025, CBRE topped the list of India's "Best Employers" by TIME and Statista. As a leading international property consultancy, CBRE provides clients with a wide range of real estate solutions, including Strategic Consulting, Valuations/Appraisals, Capital Markets, Leasing, Global Workplace Solutions & Property Management, and Project Management. The guiding principle at CBRE is to provide strategic solutions that make real estate holdings more productive and economically efficient for its clients across all service lines. Please visit our website at www.cbre.co.in.

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