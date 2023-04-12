New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/SRV): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has once again taken a leap forward in its commitment to providing quality education to students across India. With the launch of the CBSE 10, 12 Sample Papers & Question Bank, students now have access to a comprehensive and up-to-date resource that aligns with the latest updates in the NCERT books 2023-24 academic session.

One of the highlights of the CBSE 10 & 12 Question Bank is its alignment with the latest updates in the NCERT books 2023-24. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently made a landmark decision to revamp the content of history textbooks by removing certain chapters that focused on the Mughal Empire. This decision comes as part of NCERT's efforts to provide a fresh perspective on Indian history and promote a more inclusive and diverse approach to education.

Which chapters have been removed from History NCERT Textbooks?

The recently erased chapters from the NCERT books 2023-24 "Themes of Indian History-Part II" are related to the Mughal Courts during the 16th and 17th centuries. Several chapters have been removed from the syllabus of Class 11 and 12, including 'Central Islamic Lands', 'Confrontation of Cultures', 'The Industrial Revolution', 'Rise of Popular Movements', and 'Era of One-Party Dominance'.

Additionally, chapters from the Class 10 NCERT books 2023-24 'Democratic Politics-II', such as 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggles and Movements', and 'Challenges to Democracy' have been reduced.

CBSE class 10 & 12 board exams play a crucial role in any student's life. These exams act as a stepping stone for future endeavors and no matter in which stream you are, these board exams will help you define your future career.

The new session for classes 10 & 12 has just started and keeping that in mind, CBSE has launched the latest CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 and CBSE Sample Paper Class 12 2023-24.

Both these things are very essential to start your board exam journey from the very first day of the new academic session.

CBSE has just launched both of these key items and if you want to come out of the board exams with flying colors, getting acquainted with these things will be the preliminary step.

Once you are aware of the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus 2023-24 and CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 2023-24, you can plan a dedicated timetable and start your preparation with the CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2023-24 and CBSE Question Bank Class 12 2023-24

But, now the question arises, are you aware of all these things? If your answer is no, this blog is just the thing for you.

Keep on reading this till the end and you will find all your answers under the same roof.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus 2023-24

To give a head-start to your preparation and new academic session, CBSE has launched the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus 2023-24. There are no changes in this syllabus from last year's curriculum.

You can download the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus 2023-24 from their official website. It's better to first check the syllabus thoroughly before planning a schedule for preparation.

This will help you understand the key areas where you need to put more focus and how much time you will collectively require to complete your syllabus.

CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 2023-24

CBSE used to upload the official sample papers on the official website in July. But, this time, as the new session started CBSE has not only launched the CBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus 2023-24 but it has also launched the CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 2023-24.

The sample paper will comprise all the types of questions that can be asked in the upcoming board exams. By reviewing the CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 2023-24, you can get an idea about the paper pattern and type of questions asked from each concept.

Moreover, these sample papers will also help you understand the weightage of a particular topic that can come in upcoming board exams.

Practicing through the sample papers will help you understand your weak areas and will help you improve on them. Therefore, solve as many sample papers as you can. You can take assistance from Oswaal sample papers that have various sample papers for your practice sessions.

CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 2023-24

At the beginning of the session, getting your hands on sample papers is a bit tedious task. To overcome this situation, you can go ahead and start your preparation with the CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 2023-24 from the beginning of the session.

The question banks are just the perfect place to kick-start the preparation with a large number of questions from every topic.

You can also go ahead with the Oswaal Question banks that are exclusively designed as per the latest CBSE guidelines. They have an extensive set of questions that will help you prepare holistically for the exam.

In addition to that, they have innovative ways to help you understand the concepts in a better fashion. You will get smart mind maps and mnemonics properly curated in the question banks for a better learning experience.

Therefore, it is better to start your preparation from day 1 with the question banks for your class 10 & 12 board exams.

Final Thoughts!!

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus 2023-24 and CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 2023-24 are already available on the official website of CBSE. Download them at the earliest and avail maximum benefits it.

In addition to that, grab the CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 2023-24 to follow a dedicated direction for your preparation.

All these things in addition to your dedication and hard work will reap great future fruits for you.

All the Best!

