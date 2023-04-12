Real Madrid may be out of the reckoning for the La Liga title but the Los Blancos have the Champions League and Copa Del Rey trophy to claim. In Europe, they face Chelsea in the quarter-finals with the first leg set to take place this evening at the Bernabeu Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti’s men head into this fixture on the back of a 2-3 loss suffered at the hands of Villareal which wiped out any positivity that had generated by the 0-4 win over arch rivals Barcelona. They can be a tough nut to crack at home though and will be confident in their abilities. Opponents Chelsea have their third manager of the season in the form of Frank Lampard and have had their worst possible season in several years now. They can still salvage it though with a win in Europe. Real Madrid versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 PM IST. Robert Lewandowski Calls For Lionel Messi's Return to Barcelona.

Ferland Mendy is the only player missing due to fitness issue for Real Madrid. Federico Valverde is in the squad and there seems to be no disciplinary action on him for his assault on Villareal’s Alex Baena. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will start in midfield with skipper Karim Benzema leading the attack. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Jr provide the width for the home side.

Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix make up the front three for Chelsea and the trio can be a threat particularly on the break. Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly at the back have a lot of work to do as they look to keep the Madrid attack under check. Enzo Fernandez in central midfield will be the one that makes them tick with his passing range.

When is Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Madrid will be taking on Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The first leg will take place on Thursday, April 13. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Erling Haaland Scores Again As Pep Guardiola's Team Takes Comfortable Lead In 1st Leg.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It is going to be a tough game for Chelsea and they will likely be in the tie come the end of ninety minutes.

