Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/TPT): Celebfie, the world's first FX (Fan Experience) platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new-age in-app wallet that has its own in-app currency called 'Celeboins.'

The futuristic in-app currency feature aims to seamlessly connect and collaborate with celebrities for a multitude of engagement purposes.

With Celebfie Celeboins, brands and fans can now subscribe to their most beloved celebrity channels, send them personalized video requests, or even book Celebfies. Two more exciting app features that are expected to roll out in the near future are DM Bundles which promise assured replies from celebrities and Celebfie Requests wherein fans can request their beloved celebs for shout-outs using Celeboins.

Brands, too, can reach out to celebrities for endorsements, promotion videos, one-on-one live video interactions, in-person appearances, events, and lots more. Besides, the platform delivers a one-of-a-kind experience for all fans to view exclusive video content from celebrities.

Spinning across a futuristic and interactive way for fans to interact with their favorite celebrities, Raminder Singh, CEO & Founder of Celebfie states, "Back in late 2019, while I was conceptualizing the Celebfie App as a one-stop-shop for the eco-system of celebrities, fans, and brands engagement, I felt the need to have an in-app wallet along with its own, unique in-app currency, something that's never been introduced in the Celebrity-commerce space."

He continues, "Celeboin will automate the celebrity-fan interactions and also allow the users to engage with their desired celebs in a more secure, meaningful, and authentic way, no more waiting for a payment to go through, or worrying about being scammed."

Celeboin, the next-gen in-app wallet currency, is currently available in three bundle packs, namely Starters Pack, Plus Pack, and Turbo Pack. The Celebfie App is available for download from the App Store as well as Google PlayStore. Once it's downloaded, fans can activate their wallets with Celeboins and get connected with International, National, or even Regional celebrities in a friendly, secure, and fast way.

Download the app here:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/celebfie/id1481692862

Celebfie is the World's first and fastest-growing fan experience platform which creates exciting opportunities for celebrities, fans, and brands simultaneously. We've nearly 600+ well-known celebrities like Salim Merchant, Ranvijay Singh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Tusshar Kapoor, Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse, Shakti Kapoor, and many others associated with us. We've served 700+ National and International brands who are regularly using our celebrity roster to create unique brand campaigns with more than a Million Fan users on the app.

