Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13: In the vast landscape of education that continues to develop with dynamic changes, Visionary leadership stands out as a testament to the transformative power of education. Such is the inspiring journey of M Dhanasekaran, the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust, and his remarkable contribution towards building, nurturing and celebrating a 25-year- old legacy, of learning and caring, through educational and healthcare excellence.

Planting the seeds of a visionary mission, that of uplifting the rural and economically disadvantaged communities, through accessible & affordable education and healthcare services, Dhanasekaran established Sri Manakula Vinayagar Educational Trust in 1998. 25 years on, today, the Trust under his able leadership prides itself on 15 plus diverse educational institutions, spanning across the fields of Medicine, Engineering, Law, Architecture, Agriculture, Arts & Sciences, benefitting over 15,000 students and 3000 staff members. Furthermore, the Trust continues to provide free quality healthcare services to many and till date, has provided over 3 million patients, with comprehensive medical care, including thousands of surgeries performed annually at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital's advanced facility in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.

Preventive medical service being its mission, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Trust is committed to being socially responsible and making a difference to the lives of the underprivileged in the society by providing the highest grade of clinical excellence with best clinical outcomes through its two healthcare organisations, namely the SMV Super Specialty International Hospital and Sri Manakula Vinayagar Hospital.

SMV Super Speciality, an International Hospital focussing on National and Global patients, is a 400 bedded multi-speciality set up, with an advanced state-of-the-art infrastructure that includes the largest Dialysis centre, a technical marvel in the region, in addition to a multi organ transplant unit with comprehensive modern treatments provided by expert doctors, catering to the medical needs of more than 40 villages in and around Puducherry.

Sri Manakula Vinayagar General Medical Hospital, is an NABH and NAAC+ Accredited comprehensive Hospital with 1180 beds, 250 ICU beds with a multi-disciplinary approach that ensures all the patients receive the highest quality of medical care across all surgical specialties, from primary care to complex surgical intervention, all at zero costs.

Providing free stay, food, medical care and services, alongside free and affordable quality education, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Trust continues to be a beacon of hope for the deserving underprivileged people in our society. With M Dhanasekaran, the visionary leader being the driving force, the Trust, whilst celebrating its 25th brand anniversary, endeavours to innovate, grow and spread wings beyond Tamil Nadu, impacting more lives across South India, the socially responsible way!

For more details, please visit smvmch.ac.in.

