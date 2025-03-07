NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 7: Central Electricity Authority (CEA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (Tata Power-DDL) today successfully organized the Fifth Edition of 'Lineman Diwas', in New Delhi. The day is being celebrated in order to recognize the invaluable contributions of linemen and ground maintenance staff, the backbone of India's power sector. More than 180 linemen from over 45 State and Private Power Distribution, Generation, and Transmission Companies across India came together to share experiences, challenges, and key moments in maintaining an uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, the event served as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, discussing best safety practices, and fostering collective learning among participants.

Also Read | Ellyse Perry Nails Traditional Look in Saree, Richa Ghosh and Other Stars Have a Blast at RCB's 'Regal Rendezvous' in Lucknow During WPL 2025 (See Post).

On this occasion, Shri Manohar Lal, Hon'ble Minister of Power & Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in his video message emphasised that the, "Reliable access to electricity is the lifeblood of thriving industries, flourishing businesses, and vibrant communities. Linemen, our unsung heroes, work tirelessly to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, overcoming any challenge--be it weather, disasters, or adversity. Lineman Diwas on March 4th celebrates their unwavering dedication and fosters safety, collaboration, and innovation in the energy sector. A day dedicated to honoring their crucial role, especially during National Safety Week, underscores the importance of their safety and well-being."

The Minister's message can be watched here.

Also Read | Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Supreme Court Refuses To Put Brake on DRP in Mumbai by Adani Group.

The theme for the 5th edition of Lineman Diwas celebration was 'Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman', which aptly, signifies the Dedication, Service and Sacrifice of the frontline heroes of the power sector. Acknowledging the dedication and efforts of linemen, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power, Government of India launched a Special Anthem on Lineman Diwas. Hailing contributions of linemen, he emphasized that one of the key elements in ensuring both safety and uninterrupted service in our power sector is the Hotline Maintenance Training for our linemen. This specialized training equips our linemen with the necessary skills to work on live electrical lines, which requires a high level of expertise and caution. Its importance lies in directly safeguarding our workers' lives while maintaining the reliability of the power grid.

During the event, four DISCOMs and five Linemen were recognised as high performing DISCOMs and Linemen for their exemplary adherence to safety standards.

Praising this unique platform for frontline workers, Mr. Gajanan S. Kale, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, said, that, 'Lineman Diwas' not only honors their immense contributions, but also provides a platform to amplify their voices, share their challenges, and recognize their invaluable roles. Ensuring their safety and well-being has always been our top priority, and we urge more and more stakeholders to participate in this event, making it a true celebration of their dedication and service."

During the celebrations, Dr. Tripta Thakur, Director General of National Power Training Institute (NPTI) delivered a special address, emphasizing the importance of adopting safety practices and regular training of frontline workers. She also praised Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for its efforts in creating and enforcing Safety Regulations. She acknowledged that these regulations play a crucial role in minimizing electrical accidents, ensuring a safer working environment for frontline workers.

To extend the message to the audience and the public at large, safety videos showcasing best practices were screened for participants. The event was also live telecast to all the power utilities so that they can join and celebrate the event simultaneously.

Lineman Diwas was first organized by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in collaboration with Tata Power- DDL in March, 2021, and subsequent editions were held in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to acknowledge the selfless service of these frontline heroes by dedicating a day to applaud and appreciate their hardwork. The 5th edition this year built upon the tradition of honoring linemen for their unparalleled contributions, expanding the event to an even larger scale.

Linemen who came to participate in the event from across the country, seized a valuable opportunity to exchange safety best practices and collaborate with diverse stakeholders within the power industry and also visited DOSEC - [Distribution Operations & Safety Excellence Center] which imparts training on CEA prescribed curriculum for O&M Staff at the levels of Workmen, Supervisor and Engineers. A special display of the various safety equipment and tools was also arranged, allowing the frontline workers to learn and share more about the best practices being implemented.

This collaborative effort empowered linemen to draw insights from their peers, broaden their perspectives, and reinforce effective safety protocols, thereby promoting a safer working environment for all.

Names of the Generation, Transmission and Distribution Companies which participated: Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. BSES Yamuna Power Ltd., Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co. Ltd (CSPDCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (DGVCL), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. (DHBVNL), DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION, Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO), India Grid Trust (INDIGRID), J&K Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL), Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Jharkhand Biji Vitran Nigan Ltd (JBVNL), Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JDVVNL), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Madhya Pradesh Pashchim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. Ltd., Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd., Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd., Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Nidar Utilities Panvel LLP, NIDP Developers Pvt. Ltd. (Gr. Noida), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nagar Limited (PUVVNL), South Bihar State Power Distribution Company Ltd., Tata Power Company, Mumbai (TPC), TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), Tata Power-DDL, The Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) - JV of NTPC & MP, TP Ajmer Distribution Limited (TPADL), TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, UPPCL, Uttrakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (WBSEDCL).

The main event held for the celebration of 5th Lineman Diwas can be watched here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)