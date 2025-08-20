SMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 20: In a landmark moment for the region's academic ecosystem, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri officially announced its transition to CGC University, Mohali at a high-impact press conference at JW Marriot, Chandigarh. The event marked a pivotal step in the institution's 25+ year legacy. From a college to a tech-driven, autonomous university, the leaders of the institute are committed to shaping the next generation.

This transition represents a bold strategic shift toward industry-integrated learning. CGC University, Mohali aims to be India's new capital for AI-led developments, tech-first learning, and innovation. With over 90% of graduates considered unemployable in emerging sectors, the institute's curriculum is built on live industry exposure and certifications co-developed with corporates. Their education ecosystem is designed in a 50:50 learning model where faculty and industry experts share equal responsibility in shaping student outcomes. The goal is to prepare the next generation not just for jobs, but for leadership in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The press conference witnessed a powerful convergence of voices from academia and industry. The event was graced by distinguished academic visionaries, including S.Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Founder Chancellor, CGC University Mohali; Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director; and Dr. Sushil Prashar, Executive Director, DCPD. Joining them were eminent figures from the corporate and technology sectors such as Mr. Gagan Agrawal, Leader - Academic Partnerships, Career Education at IBM India; Mr. Amit Choudhary, Technical Director at KPMG India; Mr. Anand Akhouri, Director at EY India; Mr. Ashutosh Kumar, Vice President - University Relations & Skilling Initiatives at Cognitel; Mr. Harsh Chhabra, Head of Learning and Development and channel partner for Microsoft, Autodesk, and Meta; and Mr. Ahmed Khalid, Senior Vice President at Imarticus Learning.

At the forefront of this transformation is S.Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Founder Chancellor of the institution - a committed philanthropist and strong advocate of equal opportunity. "This university is my commitment to society," he stated. "I have always believed that quality education should not be a privilege reserved for a select few. It must be the right of every individual. CGC University, Mohali stands on this very promise: to ensure that every student, no matter their background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and pursue a life of dignity and purpose." His vision continues to shape the institution's legacy.

Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director of CGC University, Mohali, is also leading this bold academic transformation. Inspired by his experience with the American education system, he recognized seamless industry-academia integration as the foundation of globally successful institutions. He conceptualized CGC University, Mohali as India's first "Industry-Integrated Learning Capital", an institution designed to bridge the gap between learning and earning. He also remarked, "We are curating a futuristic, tech-enabled curriculum that speaks the language of innovation, industry, and employability."

Highlighting his global outlook, Mr. Dhaliwal also underscored the value of financial independence during education. To integrate this culture into the Indian education system as well, he said, "It is our mission to provide our students with commendable internships while they are still studying with a minimum stipend of around Rs. 75,000 to 1,00,000" promising a bright future for all its students.

Dr. Sushil Prashar, Executive Director of DCPD at CGC University, Mohali, unveiled the innovative 50:50 learning model. Under this model, half of all teaching will be delivered by CEOs, entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals, while the remaining half will be handled by faculty, ensuring students gain hands-on, career-ready skills. "We are bringing the industry to campus," he said. "Our students will be learning not just from textbooks but from boardrooms, real-life case studies, and live projects. This is how we shape problem-solvers, thinkers, and doers of tomorrow."

CGC University, Mohali is also committed to skilling a generation that builds, not waits. The institute is bridging the rural-urban skill gap through digital and vocational programs in regional languages. It aims to support freelancers and gig-economy professionals from tier 2 and 3 towns. Students will also lead social impact pro bono campaigns and incubate startups with industry mentors. Additionally, the university extends its expertise to India's ₹6.8 lakh crore MSME sector through cost-effective digital and marketing support via student teams. Its curriculum aligns with NEP 2020 goals while supporting the Government of India's flagship schemes such as Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India. By serving as a talent pipeline for global firms, the university strengthens India's position as a rising knowledge economy.

As CGC University, Mohali steps into this transformative new chapter, it reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a generation that is future-ready, tech-enabled, and globally competitive. With a legacy of over 25 years and a bold vision for what's next, the university invites students, industry leaders, and academic collaborators to join its mission of shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and educators.

