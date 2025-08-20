Amitabh Bachchan had the Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 audience in splits after sharing a funny story from his college days. The megastar revealed that he and his friends would often sneak into weddings just to enjoy the food. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Uttarakhand’s Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati of ‘KBC 17’, Wins INR 1 Crore – Can He Conquer the Rs 7 Crore Question? (Watch Promo)

Shruti Jain Shares Wedding Plans on ‘KBC 17’

The latest episode opened with rollover contestant Shruti Jain from Mumbai. During her chat with the host, she shared that she plans to opt for a court marriage instead of a grand wedding, saying, “Mujhe apni wedding nahi marriage acchi chahiye.” (I don’t want a grand wedding, I just want a good marriage). Appreciating her clarity, Bachchan replied, “I have learnt a new term these days, ‘she is very sorted.’” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ Independence Day 2025 Special: What Did Indian Armed Forces Officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee Say About Operation Sindoor?

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Gatecrashing Weddings for Food

That’s when the 81-year-old actor recalled a mischievous memory from his student years. He said, “Hum jab college mein the toh rupaya paisa toh hota nahi tha, shayad 2 rupaya pocket money milta tha… jab shaam ko bhook lagti thi, toh hum dhoondhte the kahin shaadi byaah toh nahi ho raha. Hum aise jaate the jaise baarati ho, aur darban ko bolte the peeche aarahe hain. Phir andar jaake khaa peeke aaram se bahar aajate the,” (When we were in college, we didn’t have much money, maybe just 2 rupees as pocket money. So, when we felt hungry in the evening, we would look around to see if a wedding was happening somewhere. We would enter pretending to be part of the wedding guests and tell the gatekeeper that we were coming from behind. Then we would go inside, eat and drink to our heart’s content and quietly walk out). He then jokingly added, “Agar aap court marriage karengi toh hum jaison ka kya hoga?” (If you go for a court marriage, then what will happen to people like us?) leaving both the contestant and the audience laughing. However, Shruti takes home INR 3 lakh.

Watch the Promo of 'KBC 17':

Watch ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television, with viewers also able to play along through the SonyLIV app.

