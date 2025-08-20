Star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma has recently opened up on the issue of their divorce and how the former presented himself at the Bandra Family Court. Dhanashree Verma spoke about having an emotional breakdown, and also took a dig at the star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for wearing a t-shirt printed with the words "Be your Own Sugar Daddy" on the day of the final hearing of the divorce case. ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cheeky Message on T-Shirt As He Exits Bandra Family Court Post Divorce With Dhanashree Verma Goes Viral (See Pic).

In a video available on YouTube, speaking to the Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma spoke about her emotional and mental state during the divorce hearing. The 28-year-old influencer said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

Dhanashree Verma Opens Up on Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Speaking about the "Be your Own Sugar Daddy" Yuzvendra Chahal wore on their final hearing date of the divorce case, which went viral, Dhanashree Verma took a dig saying, "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this". Opening up more on the issue, Dhanashree Verma said, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. t-shirt kyun pehna hai? (Could have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the t-shirt?)". 'Had Suicidal Thoughts, Slept For 2-3 Hours Maximum' Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Struggle With Mental Health (Watch Videos).

Interestingly, Dhanashree Verma's response comes just days after Chahal opened up on Raj Shamani's Podcast, speaking about the divorce, and claiming that he didn't cheat on his ex-wife, addressing the ongoing gossip. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. They officially parted ways on March 20, 2025, after living separately for 18 months. Yuzvendra Chahal paid 4.75 crores INR as alimony to Dhanashree Verma, as per multiple reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).