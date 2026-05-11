Business News | Chandigarh University Online Launches Five Industry-Backed, Future-Ready Programs in AI, Product Management, Project Management and Technology

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], May 11: As India and the global workforce shift decisively towards a skill-first economy, Chandigarh University Online is reinforcing its core brand promise of enabling learners to "Move Up" with the launch of five industry-backed, future-ready online degree programs. Moving beyond traditional, theory-led education, these programs are designed to build real, job-ready capabilities that help learners grow, stay competitive, and advance in an AI-driven world.

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The five programs are designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, with a sharp focus on employability, hands-on exposure, and industry relevance. As AI, digital transformation, and product-led innovation redefine workforce needs, they equip learners with the skills required not just to adapt--but to confidently move up in their careers.

Among the key offerings is an Online Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS), the only online master of science program that covers areas such as Generative AI, Applied AI, and Agentic AI, aiming to provide learners with comprehensive exposure to the end-to-end AI ecosystem, from foundational concepts to deployment. The university is also the first to introduce an Online MCA in Agentic AI, focusing on advanced areas including natural language processing, multi-agent systems, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and large language model engineering.

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In the management domain, Chandigarh University Online has launched an Online MBA in Product Management, designed to equip learners with future-ready product thinking, strategy, and execution skills. Alongside this, the university is offering a Premium Online MBA with triple industry certification, bringing together credentials from PwC India, Project Management Institute, and Harvard Business Publishing Education within a single program. Combined with CU Online's curriculum and faculty, the program is designed to equip learners with strong business and leadership capabilities backed by globally recognised certifications.

The portfolio also includes an Online MCA program in collaboration with Microsoft, designed to deliver dual value for learners. Through a single, integrated curriculum, students not only earn an MCA degree from Chandigarh University Online but also prepare for in-demand Microsoft certifications such as Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) and Azure Developer Associate (AZ-204). This combined approach ensures learners graduate with both academic credentials and industry-recognised certifications, strengthening their readiness for real-world technology roles.

Talking about the new courses, Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "The expansion in our courses reflects a shift in higher education towards outcome-driven learning. There is a growing demand for programs that go beyond theoretical knowledge and directly contribute to career growth. These programs have been developed with a strong focus on industry integration, ensuring that learners are prepared for evolving job roles in an AI-driven economy."

With a focus on accessibility and industry relevance, the university aims to cater to individuals seeking better job opportunities, higher income potential, and faster career progression.

Chandigarh University Online stated that the programs are structured to combine academic rigor with practical application, reflecting broader industry trends where skills, certifications, and hands-on experience are becoming increasingly critical for career advancement.

About Chandigarh University Online:Chandigarh University Online is focused on delivering flexible, academically strong and industry-aligned higher education through its digital platform. It aims to provide learners with access to contemporary programs that integrate academic knowledge with real-world skills, enabling them to adapt to changing industry demands and build sustainable careers.

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