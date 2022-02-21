Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping pace with the current poll vibe and aligning itself with Punjab assembly elections 2022, PTC Network is all set to present their latest masterpiece on their OTT Platform PTC Play, 'Chausar - The Power Games', the most explosive Punjabi political drama ever made.

The darkest secrets of Punjab Politics are now out! Chausar exposes the intricacies and intrigues of Punjab politics. Most explosive web series in Punjabi about hidden world of politics is out there for everyone to see. The pawns turn against pawns and sometimes overturn knights in the game of political power.

The ten episode web series is a riveting account of the binaries of good and evil in politics. The series highlights the nuances, political aspirations and imbroglio of the characters. The story revolves around the journey of Hashneen Chauhan, the central character of the web series, who plays Mannat Pratap Singh.

Mannat is a conservative and docile woman, who eventually turns into a fiery politician taking on the mantle of power to save the bastion and the lost political supremacy. The much awaited, action-packed political drama will touch the lives of rural as well as the urban audience on 21st February 2022 on PTC Play App.

Punjabi web series 'Chausar - The Power Games', which is a high voltage political thriller, is directed by Gaurav Rana; Screenplay and written by Pali Bhupinder Singh and produced by Rabindra Narayan for PTC Network.

The web series talks about leading the political party, the infighting in family, the political rivals, politicians hungry for power, the pulls and pressures of running the state government, balancing the act of managing public aspirations and holding on to the seat of power.

Unlike most mainstream web series, 'Chausar - The Power Games' dispenses with the hero-villain equation that's far darker and more fascinating. The film has an ensemble cast including Mahabir Bhullar, Ashish Duggal, Narinder Neena, Hashneen Chauhan, Narjeet Singh, Paramveer Singh, Soanpreet Jawanda, Deep Mandeep, Saira, Suchi Birgi and Mahekdeep Singh.

Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director & President, PTC Network said, "We're excited about the release of 'Chausar - The Power Games'. The way the audience is consuming content these days has opened up many opportunities for creators to be more innovative and off beat. 'Chausar - The Power Games' as an interactive fictional political drama series, allows us to be versatile with our imagination and has helped us build something completely unique for our audience."

It's a battle for political power between the rival claimants of the same party. When the venerable elder retires, the seat of power automatically shifts to his subordinate who becomes the chief minister, much to the discomfiture of retired politician's son, Veer Pratap Singh (Mahekdeep Singh) who considers himself to be the rightful heir to his retired father's throne. He seeks the assistance of Brar (Narjeet Singh) to play his political cards and clear the path for his ascent to the top job (Chief Ministership).

Of course, he underestimates the power and political shrewdness of the CM (Narinder Neena), who believes in traversing a blood-strewn and violent road that leads through the killings, which changes the entire plot of the series and highlights how a woman enters into the political battle field, winding through the gates of political maturity in a much lesser time than expected.

'Chausar - The Power Games' promises intense, fleshy and form-filled characterizations. Every character in the series is extremely watchable in contemporary tones. The dialogues of the series, is straight with a realistic blend of unheard or lesser used words of the Punjabi language. If we talk about the cinematography, the camera creatively zooms both into the political and domestic arena.

