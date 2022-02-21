For a couple of days now, Wriddiman Saha has been in the news for the WhatsApp chat with a renowned journalist where he was threatening the cricketer. Now the BCCI is all set to investigate to find out the real culprit. A report by the Times of India stated that the BCCI will not lay the matter to rest until they get every detail about the same. An official on the condition of anonymity said that Saha is a contracted player and the board will have to play down the ones running a nexus. Ravi Shastri Tweets in Support of Wriddhiman Saha Following Disrespectful Conversation With Journalist, Asks BCCI President To Step In.

"Saha is a contracted cricketer of the BCCI. The onus is on the Board to not let its own player down. That aside, if there is any kind of a nexus at work here, one has to look into it,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Times of India. As per a report by Indian Express, the BCCI will ask the Indian cricketer to reveal the identity of the journalist. Meanwhile, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured him of a place in the team. Sourav Ganguly has been in the news for attending selection meetings that have ignited the controversy.

The official was quite baffled by the latest development. First, it was Virat Kohli's case and then this case that created a controversy. Furthermore, he urged that the BCCI needs to be strong enough to act on such happenings.

