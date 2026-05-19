Business News | Chennai to Host South India's Biggest Industrial Sourcing Platform as Tamil Nadu Leads India's Manufacturing Boom

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19: Smart Expos & Fairs (India) Pvt. Ltd. will present South India's largest co-located industrial trade event of 2026 between 28-30th May at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. Showcasing Tamil Nadu's emergence as one of India's most dynamic manufacturing destinations, the mega industrial gathering will bring together three established B2B exhibitions, COMPACK 2026 (15th Edition), LOGMAT 2026 (11th Edition), and COSS 2026 (1st Edition), all under one roof.

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- When? 28-30 May 2026 | Thursday & Friday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM- Saturday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM - Chennai Trade Centre- How? Free Trade Entry available with business card- Online Registration Portal: smartexpos.in/vp-smart

Designed as a comprehensive sourcing platform for industries across Tamil Nadu and South India, the three-day event will cover the complete industrial supply ecosystem spanning packaging, material handling, warehousing, intralogistics, industrial safety, and security solutions. With free trade entry for business visitors, the exhibition cluster is expected to attract procurement heads, plant managers, operations leaders, warehouse professionals, safety officers, project engineers, and CEOs from diverse industrial sectors.

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Together, the three co-located exhibitions address the core operational requirements of every modern manufacturing facility -- packaging finished products, moving and storing goods efficiently, and safeguarding people, infrastructure, and industrial assets.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of India's strongest manufacturing and industrial growth engines, with rapid expansion across sectors such as automotive, electronics, EVs, aerospace, warehousing, and advanced manufacturing. Every new factory and industrial project requires efficient packaging systems, robust intralogistics infrastructure, and world-class safety solutions. By bringing COMPACK, LOGMAT, and COSS together under one roof, we are creating a unified sourcing and networking platform that directly supports the evolving needs of modern industries across Tamil Nadu and South India.

The co-located trade exhibition is designed for industry professionals and decision-makers from the automotive, plastics, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, chemicals, electricals, warehousing, and logistics sectors across Tamil Nadu and South India.

About the B2B exhibitions:

COMPACK 2026 (15th Edition)

South India's oldest dedicated packaging exhibition returns with over 100 brands showcasing packaging machinery, packaging materials, converting systems, printing, labelling, and coding technologies. From primary packaging equipment to end-of-line dispatch solutions, the exhibition covers the entire packaging value chain under one roof.

LOGMAT 2026 (11th Edition)

Recognised as South India's only dedicated exhibition for material handling, warehousing, and intralogistics, LOGMAT 2026 will feature more than 75 brands across material handling equipment, warehouse automation, storage systems, AIDC and RFID solutions, robotics, and intralogistics technologies. The event is expected to become a major sourcing platform for industries planning automation and capital expansion projects during FY2026-27.

COSS 2026 (1st Edition)

Making its debut this year, COSS 2026 is South India's first comprehensive exhibition focused exclusively on industrial safety and security. Over 40 brands will showcase occupational safety products, PPE, fire detection and protection systems, surveillance technologies, industrial security solutions, and compliance and training services. The exhibition addresses the growing importance of EHS compliance and workplace safety across manufacturing sectors.

Website: www.smartexpos.in

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