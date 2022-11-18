Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Korea Fair in India 2022 (KFI), an exhibition promoting Korea's consumer goods, is happening for the first time in Chennai. This 4-day event, inaugurated on 17th Nov. 2022, will be held till November 20 at Express Avenue Mall with over 20 exhibitors from Korea showcasing the best of Korean consumer goods, health & beauty products, electronics, food & beverages, among others, for the general public and the business community.

KFI 2022 is organised by Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA - CHENNAI), in association with Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Korea Tourism Organisation, InKo Centre, Korea association in Chennai, and Express Avenue Mall, with the theme of "Korean Wave: Made in Korea, loved in India".

The public can buy their favourite K-consumer products directly from the Korean companies at the pop-up stores present at the event. They are also free to experience products: be it tasting K-food or trying K-beauty products. Business people can have interactions with Korean companies at the B2B enclaves and booths. If they are not able to visit KFI physically, they can still participate in interactions using cyber meeting platforms. Besides, cultural performances are organised for the visitors to experience K-pop, K-dramas, and K-dances. Visitors can also win prizes by participating in ad-hoc contests such as games and quizzes.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Jihwan Eun, Director General - KOTRA Chennai, said that KOTRA CHENNAI is bringing KFI for the first time in the history of Chennai to trigger and generate inclination for the Korean consumer goods among the consumers in Chennai, which is the cultural and educational capital of South India. "As a result of KFI 2022, over 20 Korean companies are being benefited to market their products in Chennai with the support of their Indian partners. Indian business can also explore new ways to establish ties with Korean companies. Our network around the country is working on identifying potential business invitees to ensure that both B2C and B2B thrives on the same platform during the event," he noted.

In his opening comments, Young-Seup Kwon (Kwon), Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said that, "India and Republic of Korea share strong commercial ties from long time ago. The bilateral relations have made great strides in recent years, thanks to a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high-level exchanges. The bilateral trade between India and Korea has reached USD 23.7 billion in 2021, the highest-ever trade volume between the two countries, representing a 40% increase over the previous year's USD 16.9 billion. In this context, I believe that initiatives such as KFI will further boost bilateral trade. While KFI explores export opportunities for Korean manufacturers, it will also pave the way for importers, distributors, and mall operators in India to make the most of Korean innovations."

KFI 2022 also has an exclusive pavilion for Busan, the second largest city in Korea, and the fifth largest sea port in the world, which is competing to host the World EXPO 2030. The event also features a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) desk for the promotion of trade relations. The pavilion of the Korea Tourism Organization shares information about Korea's most exciting touristic sites.

