Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Indian fintech leader CheQ, founded by ex-Flipkart executive Aditya Soni, has unveiled Wisor, India's first AI-powered credit card expert, designed to turn credit card chaos into clarity. This game-changing innovation is set to redefine how millions of Indians interact with their credit cards, offering personalized insights, effortless management, and maximise rewards-all at their fingertips.

What Makes Wisor a Game-Changer?

Wisor isn't just another feature; it's a revolution in credit card management. Built on cutting-edge AI, it simplifies the way users handle their credit cards, saving time, maximizing value, and removing all guesswork.

Here's how Wisor transforms the experience

- Your Personal Credit Expert: Through a simple and intuitive Q&A chat interface, Wisor delivers instant, human-like responses to all your credit card questions. No more hunting for information-everything users need is just a chat away.

- Smart Spend Analysis: For the first time in the industry, Wisor provides detailed comparisons of your spending across all your cards and merchants in one view. No more need to track multiple statements to understand spending trends. Track month-to-month changes, analyze spending by categories, and gain clarity like never before.

- Unlock Maximum Rewards: Wisor brings transparency to credit card rewards, putting all users' points, cashback, and benefits in one place. It even advises users on the best ways to optimize them, ensuring no opportunities are missed.

Why This Matters for India

India's fintech market is booming, yet credit card management remains a challenge for millions. Wisor bridges this gap by offering a one-stop solution that's proactive, intuitive, and tailored to the needs of users.

"With Wisor, we want to change how people interact with their credit cards," said Aditya Soni, Founder of CheQ. "We've taken away the frustration of juggling multiple bank websites, Credit Card Twitter (X) threads, or manual spend analysis. Wisor will do it all for you, setting the stage for even more groundbreaking innovations to come."

CheQ's Impact So Far

CheQ is already a powerhouse in the fintech ecosystem. In just two years, it has:

- Processed over $4 billion in credit card payments.

- Served more than 3 million customers across India.

Wisor builds on this success, showcasing CheQ's commitment to making financial management simple and rewarding for everyone.

Currently Available to BETA Users

Exclusively available on the CheQ platform, Wisor is being rolled out to 10,000 Beta users, offering an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of credit card management. Wisor is part of the 7 new products that CheQ is launching this month.

CheQ is India's fastest-growing fintech company, dedicated to simplifying credit card management. With a focus on innovation and user-first solutions, CheQ is redefining the fintech landscape in India.

For more information, visit www.cheq.one.

