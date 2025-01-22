Mumbai, January 22: As Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue head towards Eden Gardens to take on England in the first match of the T20I series. Here's a look at the highest run-getters for Team India at the iconic stadium in Kolkata in the 20-over format. England Cricket Team Announces Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Match Against India.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in action (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

The talisman India batter has etched his name on many records as of now, one of which is being the highest run scorer for the Men in Blue in T20Is. Kohli scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 129.90 from 4 T20I matches in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Skipper Rohit Sharma retired from the T20I format after the 20-over World Cup. He is currently the second-highest run-getter for the Men in Blue in the T20Is at Eden Gardens. The 37-year-old scored 138 runs from 6 matches at a strike rate of 138.00.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer (Photo credit: Twitter @KKRiders)

The 30-year-old all-rounder stands in third place on the chart after he scored 112 runs from 4 matches at a strike rate of 172.30.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The top India batter is the fourth-highest run scorer for the Men in Blue in the T20I format at Eden Gardens, with 107 runs at a strike rate of 181.35 from 4 four matches.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan (Photo Credit: Twitter/@RoSixSharma)

India wicketkeeper-batter has scored 100 runs from 4 T20I matches in Kolkata and he is also the fifth run-getter for the Men in Blue in the shortest format in Kolkata.