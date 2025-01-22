Famous People Born on January 22: Gabriel Macht, the American actor widely known for his role as Harvey Specter in the popular sitcom Suits, turns 53 on Wednesday. Indian actress and former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar was born on January 22, 1972, and she too turns 53 this year. People born on January 22 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign. This list of famous January 22 birthdays and birth anniversaries reflects a wide range of influential individuals in politics, science, arts, and entertainment! Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sir Francis Bacon (1561-1626) Lord Byron (1788-1824) W. Griffith (1875-1948) Sam Cooke (1931-1964) John Hurt (1940-2017) Diane Lane Kesineni Srinivas Logic (Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) George Foreman Gabriel Macht Namrata Shirodkar Bhuvan Bam Neeraj Vora (1963-2017) Ashwini Kalsekar Naga Shaurya Ritu Shivpuri Vijay Anand (1934-2004) Teejay Sidhu Shantanu Moitra T. M. Krishna

January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).