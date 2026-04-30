Business News | CKPC Properties Unveils 'Heart of Harmony' - A Refined Expression of Elevated Living on Hosur Main Road

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: In a city that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace, true luxury lies not in scale, but in discernment. With the unveiling of CKPC Properties. 'Heart of Harmony', the brand introduces a rare residential offering, one that distils urban sophistication into an intimate, design-led living experience.

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Strategically positioned along Hosur Main Road, just 10 minutes from Silk Board, Heart of Harmony is not merely a new address, it is a considered response to how modern luxury is defined today: through space, privacy, fluidity, and experience.

At its core, Heart of Harmony is envisioned as a rare, single-tower expression of boutique vertical living comprising 137 residences set across two basements, ground and 24 elevated levels. Every line, volume, and transition has been considered to create a sense of fluidity between architecture, connectivity, and lifestyle, where openness is expansive, privacy is inherent, and convenience is seamlessly woven into a contemporary urban rhythm.

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With a legacy spanning over 8 million sq. ft. of delivered Grade A commercial developments and an additional 5 million sq. ft. underway, CKPC Properties has come to embody a rare blend of executional rigour and design excellence aligned with global benchmarks. At the core of Heart of Harmony lies CKPC PX (People Experience), a philosophy that transcends the conventional definition of amenities to shape how space is felt, how it functions, and how it elevates everyday life. Rooted in the belief that true luxury is intuitive, PX reflects an effortless alignment between design, movement, and human experience, where every detail serves a purpose and every space responds intelligently to the people within it.

Over the years, CKPC Properties has cultivated enduring partnerships with global companies including Bosch, Merck, Siemens, Continental, Rockwell Automation, TCS, Syngene and Manipal Hospitals, reinforcing its reputation for precision, reliability, and long-term value creation.

Set within a boutique single-tower format, the development houses just 137 residences with sizes ranging from 1,786 sq. ft. to 2,572 sq. ft., a deliberate limitation that elevates exclusivity. Spread across approximately 1.5 acres, the project offers nearly 84 percent open area and a minimal tower footprint, allowing light, landscape, and skyline to define the living experience. Residences across 3, 3.5, and 4-bedroom configurations are crafted as private sanctuaries, with zero common walls, elevated ceiling heights, and panoramic orientations designed to feel both expansive and personal.

Located along the 6-lane Hosur Main Road corridor and elevated expressway, Heart of Harmony offers connectivity to Bengaluru's established residential neighbourhoods including Electronic City, Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout. The development is situated approximately 400 metres from the upcoming Kudlu Gate Metro Station on the Yellow Line, which will enhance public transport connectivity across the city. Its proximity to Electronic City and major IT hubs, along with access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and entertainment centres, makes it a well-connected and future-ready residential address.

Amenities at Heart of Harmony are curated across levels, creating a multi-dimensional lifestyle ecosystem. From wellness spaces including a spa, yoga studios, and meditation zones to social and recreational environments such as an amphitheatre, sculpture court, and sky deck, every layer is designed with intention. A rooftop infinity-edge pool crowns the experience, offering sweeping city views where skyline and stillness coexist.

Heart of Harmony is not designed to overwhelm; it is designed to endure. It represents a shift from density to discretion, from excess to elegance, and from amenities to experience. Every detail, from spatial planning to vertical circulation, reflects an institutional approach to quality that is quietly luxurious and deeply intentional. Sunlit corridors reduce reliance on artificial lighting, open-to-sky garden terraces every three floors create vertical breathing spaces, and vehicle-free podium zones encourage human interaction. The seamless layering of private, social, and contemplative spaces further defines the experience.

The arrival experience begins with a landscaped forecourt framed by water features and a double-height lobby. Vehicular movement is managed through a 30-foot-wide ingress and egress, ensuring smooth and efficient circulation. Every transition from arrival to entry is designed to evoke calm, control, and quiet grandeur.

With its strategic location, generous open spaces, 270-degree panoramic view homes, and thoughtfully layered amenities, Heart of Harmony is positioned as a premium residential address in South Bengaluru. By combining the planning discipline of a Grade A commercial developer with the lifestyle needs of contemporary urban families, CKPC Properties aims to create homes that deliver comfort, convenience, and a more harmonious way of living.

For more information or to experience Heart of Harmony, connect with CKPC Properties at +91 764 9999 587.

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