Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19: The results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) have been announced, and once again, students from the Bhopal-headquartered institute, 'Toprankers-Legal Edge,' have delivered an exceptional performance in this prestigious national-level exam for entry into National Law Universities (NLUs). According to the released results, students from this institute have secured the top three spots--All India Rank (AIR) 1, 2, and 3.

This marks the fourth time in the last six years that the institute's students have achieved a 'Clean Sweep' of the top three ranks. Data released by the institute indicates a dominant hold over the results, with 7 students in the Top 10 and 51 students in the Top 100 hailing from Toprankers-Legal Edge.

"Guidance Received Exclusively from Legal Edge" -- AIR-1 Geetali Gupta, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, secured AIR 1. Expressing her thoughts on social media, Geetali said, "My parents taught me discipline since childhood, and Legal Edge gave that discipline the right direction. Throughout my preparation, I placed the utmost emphasis on consistency." Clarifying the role of the coaching institute, she added, "I have been a student exclusively of Legal Edge's 'Warriors Gold Batch' Classroom Program. The mentors at Legal Edge played a pivotal role in identifying and fixing my weaknesses. This success is the result of my parents' sacrifices and the guidance of my teachers."

Performance Analysis: As per the details shared by the institute, AIR 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are students of the 'Regular Classroom Program.' Meanwhile, AIR 3 (Rohan, Karnataka Topper) achieved this feat through the institute's 'Distance Learning' course. Experts believe that securing AIR 3 through a distance course is a testament to the sheer quality of the institute's study material. Furthermore, the fact that 6 out of the Top 10 students were from the direct classroom program proves the successful impact of Legal Edge's mentorship.

Consistency and Selection Standards

* Clean Sweep: This is the 4th time in the last 6 years that AIR 1, 2, and 3 are from the same institute in CLAT.

* Selection Ratio: This year, 51 students in the Top 100 are from Legal Edge. This means nearly 50% of the students entering the country's top law colleges have been trained by this institute.

* Top Rankers: The institute has now produced the CLAT All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) a total of 7 times.

Harsh Gagrani, Co-founder and Chief Academic Officer of the institute, stated, "This result validates our academic process. For us, AIR 1 is as important as the last student who worked hard to improve their rank. We have always prioritized right guidance and hard work, and we will continue to do so in the future."

The CLAT 2026 results indicate that in an era of social media and aggressive advertising, success ultimately stems from a disciplined routine, right mentorship, and the synergy between teacher and student.

Toprankers runs 50+ centres across India, teaching 20,000+ classroom students and serving 30,000+ learners overall, while operating India's most-searched non-STEM test-prep platform, with 1.5M monthly users and 20M+ page views across Law, Management, and Design & Architecture.

