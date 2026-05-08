Business News | ClickMyCruise.com Introduces 'Maya AI': A Next-Level Cruise Decision Engine for Agents

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: As cruise travel continues to grow in India, ClickMyCruise has introduced "Maya AI", an intelligent assistant designed to simplify the cruise booking process.Cruise planning often involves multiple layers, from ships and cabin categories to itineraries, fare types, and inclusions. Much of this information is not always easily accessible and typically requires experience to navigate.

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More importantly, this is set to be a game changer for travel agents.

Instead of spending hours searching across systems or waiting for responses, agents can now quickly understand ship differences and market positioning, decode stateroom categories and nuanced fare code information, compare cruise lines like Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, and more on multiple parameters, and answer detailed end client queries with confidence.

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"Cruise is not a plug and play product. It needs context and an understanding of the traveller. Maya helps make information faster and clearer, so agents can focus on selling rather than searching," says Vistasp Major, Director at ClickMyCruise.

In a market like India, where cruising is still a guided selling category, access to the right information at the right time can make all the difference. Maya reduces dependency, saves time, and helps agents respond faster, ultimately improving conversions.

"Maya AI isn't customer care, it isn't a set of standard responses, and it definitely isn't a marketing gimmick loosely labelled as 'AI'," says Vistasp Major. "It's a serious, data-driven system built on years of proprietary cruise data from ClickMyCruise and our domain expertise."

Cruise planning has layers of complexity that most tools ignore, like understanding the real difference between two nearly identical cabin codes, or knowing exactly where a stateroom sits on a ship. Instead of offering generic replies, Maya processes detailed inputs and delivers structured, contextual insights that are actually useful for agents. It simplifies technical cruise information and turns it into clear, decision ready guidance for end clients, something you won't get from a basic search or a scripted chatbot.

Part of Lotus Destinations, ClickMyCruise brings over 15 years of cruise expertise and partnerships with leading cruise lines including Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Explora Journeys and more.

As cruise demand grows, tools like Maya will not replace human expertise, but they will make it sharper, faster, and far more effective. Travel agents can access live pricing, deals, and interact with Maya directly on www.clickmycruise.com.

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