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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni has once again captured the attention of the cricketing world after being spotted in a rare role during a training session at Chepauk. In a video shared by the franchise on Thursday, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was seen rolling his arm over in the nets ahead of Chennai’s crucial upcoming fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Claim: Fact Checking the Viral Religious Advice Rumours.

The light-hearted moment, which the franchise captioned "Just too AdoraBOWL!", featured Dhoni bowling spin to one of the team’s youngsters. During the session, he was heard jokingly remarking, "Humko bhi ek wicket chahiye" (I also want a wicket), much to the amusement of his teammates and fans online.

MS Dhoni Bowling Video

MS Dhoni's Injury Recovery and Potential Return

While the sight of Dhoni bowling provided a nostalgic distraction, the primary focus remains on his match fitness. Dhoni has yet to feature in a single game for the five-time champions in IPL 2026 due to a persistent calf strain suffered before the tournament began.

The injury has kept him out of action for over a month, marking the longest stretch he has missed in his IPL career. Despite the layoff, batting coach Michael Hussey recently confirmed that Dhoni is batting at "full tilt" in the nets, though he is not yet considered fully match-ready. The management remains hopeful that their former skipper will return for the final phase of the league stage. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

In Dhoni's absence, Indian international Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties for CSK following a trade deal. Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026, has excelled in the role, scoring 402 runs in ten matches, including two centuries.

Chennai Super Kings currently occupy the sixth position on the points table. After a difficult start to the season, the team has recovered well and remains firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CSK). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).