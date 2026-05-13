Business News | CME Group, Silicon Data Partner to Launch First-in-class Compute Futures Market Later This Year

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): CME Group and Silicon Data announced a partnership to launch the first-in-class compute futures market later this year, pending regulatory review. The initiative is aimed at establishing a standardized marketplace for an asset class that powers the modern digital economy.

As per an official statement, the new futures contracts are designed to allow traders, financial institutions, AI builders, and cloud-service providers to manage volatility and price risk.

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The collaboration targets a multi-trillion-dollar compute market where costs fluctuate based on demand for processing power.

"As the backbone of the digital economy, compute is the new oil of the 21st century," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Every AI model trained, every transaction cleared, and every byte of data processed runs on compute, which is becoming a fast-emerging asset class in its own right. Investors need a trusted futures market to provide transparency, liquidity and effective risk management - all of which fall squarely into CME Group's wheelhouse. We are pleased to partner with Silicon Data, the recognized pioneer in real-time GPU benchmarks, to effectively address this growing market demand."

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The products will be based on Silicon Data's indices, the world's first daily GPU benchmarks for on-demand rental rates.

"Compute markets today are still highly fragmented, with pricing that can vary dramatically across providers, regions and contract structures," said Carmen Li, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Data. "At Silicon Data, we built our benchmarks to bring consistency, transparency and real-time visibility to GPU markets that have historically lacked standardized reference pricing. Partnering with CME Group brings the scale, market structure and credibility needed to help transform compute from an opaque operational cost into a more mature and risk-manageable financial market. The launch of compute futures is an important step toward giving AI builders, cloud providers and investors more reliable tools for valuation, hedging and long-term planning as demand for compute continues to accelerate."

DRW is a diversified trading firm, trading a number of asset classes, including Fixed Income, ETFs, Equities, FX, Commodities, Cryptoassets and Energy.

"It has been clear to me for some time that compute will become the largest commodity in the world," said Don Wilson, Founder and CEO of DRW. "The exponential growth in spending on data centers as we move towards that reality has been hampered by the lack of a hedging vehicle. The launch of a compute futures market is an important solution to that problem that can help market participants manage price volatility and plan with greater certainty. CME Group's expertise in building resilient, trusted derivatives markets, combined with Silicon Data's benchmarking capabilities, creates an essential foundation for this emerging asset class." (ANI)

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