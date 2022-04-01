New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): India's coal production increased by 8.55 per cent to 777.23 Million Tonnes (MT) in the financial year ended March 31 as compared to 716 MT recorded in 2020-21, the government data showed on Friday.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) production has gone up by 4.43 per cent from 596.24 MT in 2020-21 to 622.64 MT during the financial year 2021-22, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55 per cent year-on-year growth produced 65.02 MT during 2021-22 compared to 50.58 MT the previous year. At the same time, coal production of captive mines has gone up to 89.57 MT with an increase of 29.47 per cent. During 2020-21 it was only 69.18 MT.

Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 rose to 818.04 MT as compared to 690.71 MT in the previous year, posting an increase of 18.43 per cent. Coal India Limited dispatched 661.85 MT coal in 2021-22 as compared to 573.80 MT in the previous year. (ANI)

