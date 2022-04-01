The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Wednesday released a notification for Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV). Eligible candidates will be hired for the various Group 4 posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Preliminary exams will be held on July 24, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7301 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Commission.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21 to 32 years for Village Administrative Officer and 18 to 32 years for all other posts. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant post, the applicant must have passed H.S.C (Class 12) Public Examination or its equivalent.

Selection procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘ Apply Online Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the application form.

