BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is offering corporate fixed deposits through its partners, allowing individuals to earn moderate returns on their surplus funds. Unlike fixed deposits provided by banks, corporate FDs are savings schemes that are offered by several NBFCs and HFCs. Corporate FDs let people deposit their funds at a specified interest rate and for a fixed tenor. Opting for them can be quite beneficial as they provide high-interest rates, flexible tenors, and more. On the Bajaj Markets platform, corporate FD interest rates go up to 8.60 per cent p.a. Here, people can choose from the below-listed issuers:

- Bajaj Finance

- Mahindra Finance

- PNB Housing Finance Interested individuals can open a fixed deposit account with these issuers on Bajaj Markets, and enjoy the following benefits:

- Higher interest rates for senior citizens

- Tenors from 12 months to 120 months

- Varied interest payout frequency options to manage cash flow

- Online FD calculator to estimate interest earnings and total payout

- Loan against FD facility

- Premature withdrawal facility in case of financial emergency Individuals can easily book a corporate FD on Bajaj Markets by visiting the official website or downloading the mobile application. Moreover, one can further diversify their portfolio via investment tools like NPS, Mutual Funds, etc., on the same platform.

