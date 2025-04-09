By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have distributed record dividends in the financial year 2025, amounting to approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore in aggregate, of which the government's share was Rs 74,000 crore, said Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Also Read | KTM 390 Enduro R Launch in India on April 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

"While PSUs account for only 10 per cent of the overall market capitalization, they contribute 23 per cent of the total dividend distribution by listed companies," Chawla emphasised, terming central PSUs as "role models in the stock market."

The Secretary further explained that PSUs "first order stochastically dominate the Nifty 50" in terms of dividend payout and treatment of minority shareholders.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Seeks Transfer of Hearing on Closure Report to Designated Court.

"PSUs tend to offer more stable and potentially better dividend payouts relative to earnings, while NIFTY 50 companies display greater variance and lower central tendency," he elaborated.

Among CPSEs, Coal India has given the highest dividend in FY25 at Rs 10,252.09 crore, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Rs 10,001.97 crore.

The DIPAM Secretary's statements come at a time when retail investor participation in the stock market has been growing steadily, with many small investors looking for stable returns on their investments.

"We would nudge the private corporates to declare fair dividends to their minority shareholders so that together we can make our share market a better place for the aam aadmi," said Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

DIPAM Secretary suggested fund managers to include public sector stocks in their portfolios for inclusive market participation.

"This would enable common investors, senior citizens, and minority shareholders to deploy their savings productively and participate in the value created by public enterprises," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)