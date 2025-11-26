PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: CreditNirvana, a Perfios company and a leader in AI-driven debt management, today announced the launch of Maestro, an AI Agentic Platform that automates the entire debt-collection lifecycle. Maestro orchestrates digital outreach, voice-bot engagement, account allocation, call-center automation, field operations, payment settlements, legal workflows, and recoveries, all through a single intelligent layer.

- Reduces human intervention by 60-70%

Boosts collection efficiency by 40%+ through multilingual GenAI Collection Agents and Unified Automation

Powered by GenAI-based agentic orchestration, Maestro deploys autonomous Collection Agents that plan and execute hundreds of micro-processes across the value chain. This delivers 60-70% reduction in manual intervention, over 40% increase in collection efficiency, faster recovery cycles, and up to 95% fewer language-related compliance errors, enabled by real-time multilingual voice intelligence. In a market long constrained by manual processes, linguistic diversity, and complex regulations, Maestro acts as a programmable operating layer that brings precision, speed, and governance at scale for Banks and NBFCs.

Institutions can instantly design and launch culturally attuned voice agents that converse in multiple Indian languages, including most regional languages, as well as global languages such as Bahasa, Spanish, Mandarin, and Arabic. With emotion and intent detection, these AI agents deliver natural, human-like interactions that improve promise-to-pay outcomes, reduce churn, and elevate borrower experience, 24/7, at scale.

"Collections have traditionally been fragmented across digital, voice, field, and legal," said Raj MKK, CEO, CreditNirvana.ai. "With Maestro, we're unifying all of these into one AI Agentic Platform that brings intelligence, empathy, and compliance to every borrower interaction, from field collections and payment settlements to legal case management and repossessions. It fundamentally transforms the economics, quality, and governance of the collections function."

Maestro builds upon CreditNirvana's 120+ person-years of lending expertise, shaped by managing a portfolio exceeding $11B and 62M+ accounts. Delivered as a pure SaaS platform, CreditNirvana.ai remains lender-neutral, innovation-led, and execution-focused. Maestro is on an accelerated innovation path and will expand to over 120 specialised collection agentic capabilities and 50+ languages, with extensions into adjacent use cases such as insurance, further strengthening its position as the operating system for intelligent, compliant recoveries.

About CreditNirvana.ai:

CreditNirvana is an AI-powered, end-to-end debt management platform that automates the collections life cycle and is a company of Perfios, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bengaluru. Its End to End Debt Collection Platform is used by more than 35+ Financial institutions including Banks, NBFCs, FinTechs, and ARCs aimed at reducing bounces, optimizing recoveries, minimizing delinquencies, and reducing operational costs through intelligent automation. Powered with the data network and ecosystem intelligence of Perfios, CreditNirvana.ai executes hyper-personalized, compliant, and scalable recovery solutions across diverse markets.

