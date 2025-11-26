Mumbai, November 26: The daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, owner of renowned paan masala brands Kamla Pasand and Rajshree, was found dead at her Vasant Vihar residence on Tuesday evening, November 25. According to police reports, the woman was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta. While the suicide note was recovered at the scene, the note did not implicate anyone in her death. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Rejection, Probe Launched.

According to UP Tak, the woman was identified as Deepti Chaurasia (40). Meanwhile, her family has filed a complaint blaming that she was provoked into taking the extreme step , and the police are examining their claims. Mumbai: MBBS Student Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room at Sir JJ Hospital, Financial and Academic Stress Suspected; Probe On.

Deepti was the daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, the owner of Kamla Pasand and Rajshree Pan Masala brands-one of Delhi’s well-known business families. She married his son, Arpit Chaurasia, in 2010. The couple has a 14-year-old son. The sudden loss has left the entire family and neighbourhood in deep shock. Police are investigating the matter to understand what led to the tragic incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (UP Tak ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

