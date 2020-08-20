Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cygnet GSP has announced that it is LIVE with its e-Invoicing solution for businesses with turnover greater than 500 crores. It has generated the first IRN & QR Code from the NIC Portal through their ASP system.

In addition, the company has rolled out a new version of the GSP portal with a host of new features. The e-Invoicing solution will help companies to generate IRN number and QR code from the IRP and to auto-populate the E-Way Bill and minimize efforts in reconciliation.

The solution will enable the seamless processing of e-invoice with integration with the ERP systems.

Niraj Hutheesing, Managing Director, Cygnet, said on this occasion, "This has been an exciting moment for us. We are live with the E-invoice integration with our ASP solution and will now help our customers to test everything before it Goes Live on 1st Oct. I am also happy to share that our updated GSP portal will offer new features and modules that improve the user experience. As always, we are committed to updating our offerings as per the changes in the regulations and support our customers 24/7/365."

Cygnet's integrated e-Invoicing solution has numerous features that include automated upload of e-invoices using a single import format, QR code/IRN Printing, 400 plus Data Validations, Sync with GSTN & NIC, 3-way Reconciliation between E-Way Bill, GST Returns and E-Invoicing, advanced reports such as provisional ITC report and 180-Day reversal rule and a GST Compliance Score.

The company claims that its fully automated E-Invoicing Solution significantly reduces the time and effort, assures compliance with robust security and support for the clients.

