England and Pakistan will face each other in the third and final game of their three-match Test series. The clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on August 21, 2020 (Friday). England have a 1-0 lead in the series and will be looking to go seal the series with a win in this game. So ahead of the third test between England and Pakistan, we take a look at the weather forecast for Southampton from August 21 to 25 along with rain chances and pitch conditions. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020: Babar Azam, Stuart Broad and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Southampton.

The second test ended in a draw as it was heavily interrupted by rain with just little over 134 overs baing played in the entire five days. And a similar type of conditions are expected to be throughout the third test as apart from the first and fourth day, there is more than 50 per cent of chances of rain on each of the remaining days. England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction.

Southampton Weather Forecast for ENG vs PAK 3rd Test (Photo Credits: accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: The last game was also played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium but due to rain playing spoilsport, very little cricket was played. But during England’s game against West Indies at the same stadium, pacers enjoyed a great game and the pitch is once against expected to assist the fast bowlers with overcast conditions.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan

