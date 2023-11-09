PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 9: Deakin University, a leading Australian university consistently ranked among the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide, announced the commencement of admission applications for Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional) programs, which will be offered at its forthcoming India campus located within GIFT City, Gujarat. This announcement, along with a series of pivotal announcements encompassing fee structure, the unveiling of the new campus identity, and a progress update on preparations towards campus establishment, was made at 'Arambh' event, in Gandhinagar on November 7. This event was organised by the Australian Government to mark the beginning of a new era in Australia-India educational collaboration.

Scheduled to welcome students in 2024, Deakin University's GIFT City Campus will be the world's first-ever international university campus in India and is a key outcome of Deakin University's 'in India, with India, for India' engagement strategy. This landmark initiative boldly aims to shore India's fast-paced progress as a digital economy as well as help realise the goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Australia-India education partnership.

The tuition fee for each program demonstrates the University's commitment to making quality international education accessible to students who aspire to gain global exposure without leaving their home country. Set at approximately 10 lakh Indian rupees per year, this represents a cost-effective option for students.

The much-awaited announcements were made by Prof Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, at Arambh, a celebratory event with Australian Government graced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; Jason Clare MP, Minister of Education, Government of Australia; the Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India; Tapan Ray, Managing Director of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City); Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University, along with senior officials of the Indian and Australian Government, delegation of other Australian universities, officials of IFSCA and GIFT City and cohort of industry partners at the GIFT City Club in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the gathering, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India said, "Today marks a historical milestone in the history of higher education in India, it is an occasion to envision the building of a new India. The gift of these universities is a gift that India has been waiting for."

"Today, not far from here, history is being made, brick by brick. The campuses are a physical example of Australia - India friendship and the nation-changing power of education," said the Jason Clare MP, Minister of Education, Government of Australia.

He added, "India and Australia want to work together across industry and sectors and there's no better sector than education to start. Today, words turn to actions."

Elaborating upon the progress made, Deakin University is pleased to inform that a dedicated team is currently being appointed to lead the helm at the GIFT City Campus. They are committed to facilitating global standards of learning and development for the students at the campus while equipping them with requisite skills, in-demand competencies and capabilities for taking on challenges of a digital industry interface.

In alignment with its commitment, Deakin aims to facilitate employability and economic and regional industry growth through the delivery of courses, the academic resources and industry-integrated learning at its GIFT City Campus. It will further GIFT City's goal of bringing cutting-edge technology and resources for creating a pool of industry ready graduates.

Prof Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University said, "Deakin University celebrates 30 years in India next year and it gives me immense pride to acknowledge that we have charted the growth of our partnership with India alongside India's growth story as one of the fastest developing nations of the world."

"Deakin's GIFT City Campus is a historic milestone in Australia-India education collaboration and a key development in our strategic goals to do more 'with India, in India, for India'. It will enable Deakin to provide strategic resources and support for India's growth journey by bridging and building capabilities in technology and business for sustained advancement as a digital economy."

For ensuring that post-graduate education meets industry's skilled workforce demands in India, Deakin University is proud to deliver real world learning alongside leading industry partners such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL, Xebia, NSE Academy, IIBX and others. Graduates enrolling for the two courses can look forward to staying updated with latest industry practices and gaining access to training, internships, and recruitment opportunities with the industry partners.

Working in alignment with ambitions of 'Internationalisation of Education' as envisioned by NEP 2020, the campus will revolutionise the delivery of industry relevant learning and skills while setting an example for future university and industry collaborations.

Speaking at the occasion, Ravneet Pawha, the Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, stated, "Right from the start of operations in India in 1994 to this day, Deakin has played a holistic role in supporting quality, accessible and inclusive world class education and skilling for Indian students. Through the GIFT City Campus, Deakin will build deeper connections with its partners across Indian academia, industry and government to fulfil its promise of preparing young students and professionals of this country for better and more productive outcomes in the future. I look forward to the formal launch of the Deakin University GIFT City Campus in the new year to herald great new beginnings."

Students who wish to enrol for either of the courses will receive the same standard of higher education in GIFT City as at Deakin in Australia, adhering to Deakin's standards frameworks and aligned with the national accreditation body in Australia: Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Courses are accredited by the Australian Computer Society, while Deakin's Business School which delivers the Master of Business Analytics course holds a top 1 per cent ranking in business schools globally by holding both AACSB and EQUIS accreditations. These prestigious accreditations are awarded to business schools that meet strict standards of quality, academic and professional excellence, and demonstrate a commitment to ongoing improvement and innovation in their courses, ensuring our graduates are employable worldwide

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu

