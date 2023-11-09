Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion throughout India. Dhanteras typically falls on the 13th day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month of Kartik, which usually corresponds to October or November on the Gregorian calendar. Here is a wide range of Happy Dhanteras 2023 images, Dhanteras 2023 greetings, Happy Dhanteras wishes, photos, and wallpapers you can download and share with all your friends and family as greetings for Dhanteras 2023. Advance Diwali 2023 Wishes, Images & Shubh Deepavali HD Wallpapers With Your Loved Ones.

Dhanteras 2023 will be observed on Friday, November 10. The word "Dhanteras" is derived from two Sanskrit words: "Dhan," which means "wealth," and "Teras," which means "the 13th day." It is a day dedicated to worshiping wealth and prosperity and holds religious and cultural significance. Dhanteras is primarily associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity. Devotees clean their homes and decorate them with colourful Rangoli patterns and oil lamps to welcome her. An image or idol of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with devotion, and prayers and hymns are offered to seek her blessings for financial well-being.

One of the significant customs on Dhanteras is the purchase of precious metals, particularly gold and silver, and new utensils. It is believed that acquiring these items on this auspicious day brings prosperity and good fortune. Many people also buy new clothing or jewellery for themselves or their families. Lighting oil lamps or diyas during Dhanteras is a symbolic gesture to ward off darkness and evil forces. It is also believed to invite positive energy and light into one's life. As you celebrate Dhanteras 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of images and wallpapers that you can download and share with one and all as greetings for the day.

Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the Recipient of This Message With Thirteen Times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dhanteras Shower You With Wealth and Prosperity As You Journey Towards Greater Success. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Laxmi Bless Your Business To Do Well in Spite of All Odds. A Very Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Clean Your Homes, Decorate With Candles, Make Rangolis and Light Up Diyas As Goddess Lakshmi Is About To Come. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Festive Occasion of Dhanteras, Let Us Buy Some Gold and Silver As the Tradition and Celebrate This Special Day. Happy Dhanteras to You

Dhanteras is a time for reflection, gratitude, and seeking divine blessings for a prosperous future. It symbolises the importance of wealth and well-being in one's life, both in the material and spiritual sense. The tradition of purchasing new items and lighting lamps is a way to celebrate the festival and an expression of hope and renewal. Dhanteras sets the stage for the grand celebration of Diwali, where families come together to share joy, blessings, and the spirit of togetherness.

Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2023!

