New Delhi [India[, March 14 (ANI/TPT): Delhi based Edtech startup, KiCo-India's Kitaab Copy to provide funding for strengthening the education sector in rural areas. They have raised investment in Angel Investment round and now they are coming up with an initiative to establish 1000 digital educational centers across the country. These centers will be using different languages for conversing and explaining the students, including Hindi, English, and regional languages.

They provide excellent educational opportunities and guidance to students belonging to grades 1 to 12 as well as for JEE/NEET exams. The students who are a part of this program get many privileges such as, they can clear their doubts with no time limitations or location barriers using the online education platform.

KiCo has been praised by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, and it has also contributed to the digital education of students in Delhi's government schools. The knowledgeable instructors and teachers ensure that students receive high-quality learning assistance while remaining in the comfort of their own homes. KiCo stands out from the competition as it has customized lesson plans and cutting-edge digital content. The dependability of their services is attested to by over 50,000 downloads and 20,000 daily users in their apps.

Private school teachers in Tier-1 regions have long ignored regional languages, while the majority of students fail to adapt to English-medium instruction as they proceed through their academic careers. KiCo has done an excellent job of reaching out to rural residents by delivering information in their native tongue. The online teaching company is currently raising USD 1 million to expand its employees and improve its teaching abilities.

The edtech company also intends to expand its services to India's under served Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, ensuring that every kid has an equal shot at success. They also realize the necessity of bringing a hybrid learning model to India's rural areas, with a goal of establishing 1,000 hybrid classrooms and 500 affiliates. Thousands of children have been influenced by KiCo-classroom hybrid models across the country, and the project's goal now is to grow to 1000 hybrid classrooms. It would help around 20,000 students who, due to financial constraints, are unable to obtain a proper education.

Many industry heavyweights and potential investors have stepped forward to invest in the platform, playing a key role in helping it scale to new heights of success, owing to the tremendous growth that it has brought to the Indian education system.

