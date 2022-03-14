India continued their dominance over Sri Lanka as they beat the visitors by a whopping margin of 238 runs to clinch the series 2-0. Dimuth Karunaratne was Sri Lanka's best bet with the bat in their second innings as he scored a hundred. But it went in vain as soon after his departure, the match got wrapped up in no time as India claimed their 15th Test series win at home, since losing to England way back in 2012. Also, Rohit Sharma would be pretty happy with his Test captaincy debut, starting off with a clean sweep on Sri Lanka. India Clinch 2–0 Clean Sweep With 238-Run Win in 2nd Test

Earlier in the day, it was Ravichandran Ashwin's time to shine as the off-spinner surpassed Dale Steyn's tally of 439 wickets to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. He had earlier eclipsed former Indian skipper Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest Test wicket-taker, in the last Test. On a difficult batting pitch, India dominated early on, on Day 3 with Karunaratne holding fort at the other end. The left-hander scored his runs (107) off 174 balls with 15 hits to the fence, before he was castled by Jasprit Bumrah, who triggered off the collapse that eventually led to India's victory.

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#This was India's 15th consecutive Test series victory at home since losing to England in 2012

#Ravi Ashwin surpassed Dale Steyn's tally of439 wickets to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

#Dimuth Karunaratne scored his 14th Test century

#With this victory, India have won 15 out of 16 matches across formats in the 2021-22 season at home so far

#Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India have won all 14 matches that they have played, across formats

#This is also the first time that India have beaten Sri Lanka in four successive Test series at home

#Shreyas Iyer won Match of the Match for his back-to-back fifties in the game. Rishabh Pant won Man Of The Series award.

With the India vs Sri Lanka series done and dusted, the Indian stars would soon be headed to their respective IPL camps to regroup, train hard and be back once again when the showpiece event kicks off on March 26. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings play last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022.

