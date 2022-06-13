Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, announced today the donation of essential medical equipment to two hospitals in Karnataka, which cater to large populations of children in rural communities.

The equipment will help support the hospitals' pediatric departments, Newborn Intensive Care Units, and maternity wards.

The company also provided scholarships to 64 engineering students from underprivileged communities in India. The donations and scholarships were made in collaboration with DeliverHealth's NGO partner, United Way of Bengaluru.

DeliverHealth donated medical equipment to Rangadore Memorial Hospital in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru to help the hospital perform complex cleft surgeries, free of cost for children from low-income families. Medical equipment also was donated to Basavakalyan Government Hospital, in Bidar district of Karnataka, helping the hospital to expand its services and cater to pregnant women, mothers, and children from about 40 adjacent villages.

In addition to the medical equipment donations, DeliverHealth also provided scholarships to deserving candidates enrolled in nine engineering/polytechnic colleges in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Volunteers with the United Way of Bengaluru helped choose the students.

"In line with DeliverHealth's core values and true to its name, 'DeliverHealth,' we are committed to partnering within the healthcare and education sectors in India, as we do in other parts of the world," said Gautam Kumar, Vice President General Manager, India. "Through our efforts, we are striving to ensure affordable and quality healthcare by providing support to local communities in need."

"This scholarship allows me to focus on my studies rather than having to worry about fees anymore," said Kavitha. N, a scholarship candidate. "This financial aid opens up opportunities for me and many other many students like me. I convey my heartfelt thanks to Deliver Health Solutions and United Way of Bengaluru for this support."

DeliverHealth also supports educational initiatives in the U.S. It recently helped sponsor of The Business of Healthcare: Technology, Access and the New Normal, the 11th in an annual series of premier healthcare conferences held by The Center for Health Management and Policy at the University of Miami Herbert Business School.

"As an organization, we believe in mobilizing the caring power of communities," said Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way of Bengaluru. "United Way of Bengaluru is grateful to DeliverHealth for coming forward to support us in our efforts to help rural communities have access to better healthcare services, and to aid students from low-income families to pursue a career of their choice."

DeliverHealth employs about 2,700 employees worldwide, with about 1,330 employees based in India. The company's mission is to provide healthcare organizations with the software and services they need to clear the way for the healthcare connections that matter most-between clinicians and technology, providers and patients, and people and their health. Leveraging the DeliverHealth platform-a suite of software and services to improve documentation, coding and revenue integrity, and digital health capabilities-hospitals and health systems benefit from a single framework that allows users to capture data once and use it many times to reduce re-work that complicates healthcare.

To learn more about DeliverHealth's healthcare and education initiatives in India, as well as the company as whole, visit www.deliverhealth.com.

