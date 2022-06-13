Gurugram, June 13: Elections to the 46 local bodies of Haryana are set to take place on June 19 from 7 am to 6 pm. Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 will be held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

The counting of votes will be held on June 22. Meanwhile, if there is a need for a re-poll, it will be done on June 21, said State's election commissioner. Haryana Municipal polls will be held in 28 districts - Ambala, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Mahenderharh, Nuh, Palwal, Rohtak, Rewari, Sonepat, Sirsa, and Yamuna Nagar. Presidential Election 2022 Date And Schedule: President And Vice President Polls to be Held on July 18, Counting of Votes And Results on July 21.

Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 Important Dates:

Election symbols will also be given on June 7

Polling to be held on June 19

The counting of votes will take place on June 22

Re-polling, if needed, will be done on June 21

Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 Municipal committee:

Naraingarh

Ratia

Bhuna

Barwala

Safidon

Uchana

Ismailabad

Shababad

Pehowa

Ladwa

Gharaunda

Taraori

NissingAssandh

Cheeka

Rajound

Mahendergarh

Nangal Chaudhary

Ferozepur Jhirka

Punhana

Samalkha

Meham

Bawal

Ganaur

Kundli

Ellenabad

Rania

Sadhaura

Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 Municipal Councils:

Bhiwani

Charkhi dadri

Fatehabad

Tohana

Sohana

Hansi

Narwana

Jind

Jhajjar

Bahadurgarh

Kaithal

Narnaul

Nuh

Kalka

Palwal

Hodel

Gohana

Mandi Dabwali

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will contest the urban body elections together. BJP and JJP had fought the polls together in the previous MC polls too and won the elections.

Since the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered the old reservation policy for the Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022, the amendments made by the Haryana government to provide reservations for Backward Class (BC) category would not be applicable in these polls.

