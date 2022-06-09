New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/PNN): Junckers, a leading solid hardwood-flooring brand of Denmark, recently opened its India office and exclusive Design Studio in the upscale area of Greater Kailash in New Delhi. The swanky new office inauguration evening hosted by Suresh Kumar Mansukhani, Country Manager- Indian sub-continent, Junckers, was a high brow affair graced by H.E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark, besides dignitaries from different fields.

Junckers redefines designs with its vast experience of space and its diverse flooring range. If comfort and designs are high on your wish list for setting up your abode, Junckers has it all. The office and Design Studio of Junckers displays beautiful designs in various colours, shades and styles and provides an ideal environment to meet and do business. This is a perfect place for people to walk in or come with their architects/designers to choose from the best Scandinavian shades & designs available. The address is Junckers Floors Pvt Ltd, C-40, First Floor, Greater Kailash - I, New Delhi - 110048. www.junckers.com

Junckers, the new India office is located on the main road of posh Greater Kailash -I for easy access and the address suits the high brand value of the product. Catering to people with evolved tastes and aesthetics, the space is a perfect marriage of ambience and utility and offers a pleasant departure from the conventional decoration seen at most home decor shops in the city. To give a look and feel to the customers, various patterns have been creatively displayed on the wall depicting different colours/species, which could be merged to explode the creative juices of Interior designers and architects.

Suresh Kumar Mansukhani, Country Manager, Indian sub-continent, Junckers, shared a few of the prestigious ongoing and completed projects across Commercial Hardwood, Sports segment and Hospitality segment. "We are honoured and proud to be working on some landmark projects, including Central Vista Project, PM House, President's House, Vice President's House, Parliament House and Supreme Court of India. Junckers also provides flooring solutions in its sports segment, comprising Haryana Sports Auditorium -Faridabad, IAS Academy- Dehradun, President's House- Delhi, Kerala Sports Club- Cochin, Infosys- Bangalore and Global Genesis School in Noida. The hospitality industry has major players like J W Marriott in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Taj in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, ITC in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyatt Mumbai and Leela both in Delhi and Mumbai. We have also bagged various Bollywood actors and leading politicians projects besides large private farmhouses and HNIs."

"Every flooring project, big or small, is important to Junckers, and we continually evaluate our products and processes to stay at the forefront of flooring solutions that meet the wide-ranging and varying demands of different building projects. We are always pleased to share our long experience and technical knowledge with our customers, from floor design to aftercare", added Mansukhani.

Wood inspires--wood comforts. Wood awakens your senses. In any living space, its presence is a real source of pleasure. Junckers craftsmanship and know-how have gone into making floors that are a pure pleasure to walk and live on every day. Their commitment to beauty, comfort and technology is rooted in many brand promises that have helped make Junckers one of the most prestigious names in the world of flooring. There is no substitute for quality. Their floors are made for life - real life, to look beautiful through generations of daily use. The manufacturing techniques have been refined through decades and are synonymous only with Junckers.

Present in more than 30 countries, Junckers Industrier A/S is one of Europe's largest manufacturers of solid hardwood floors and Denmark's largest timber industry employing more than 450 people worldwide. The company's primary goal is to produce top quality products based on dialogues exchanged between architects, builders, contractors and owners. The close collaboration with industry professionals enables JUNCKERS to maintain its position as Europe's leading supplier of solid hardwood floors. Since JUNCKERS establishment in 1930, they have supplied over 100 million m2 of solid wood flooring to all corners of the world. Most of these floors are still in place, which brings pleasure and satisfaction to their users. But above all, they are delighted to be a part of creating exceptional design solutions in the homes, commercial spaces, Institutions, sports facilities and offices of people with a taste for quality and individual style.

