New Delhi [India], December 13: The third edition of the dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards (IGA), presented by Intel and powered by epic food partner KFC, was a spectacular success. Held in Mumbai, the event celebrated the finest in gaming, with an impressive gathering of industry stalwarts, content creators, gaming influencers, and enthusiasts. Cementing its status as a flagship event in the Indian gaming ecosystem, IGA Season 3 was a night to remember.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the groundbreaking 'India Gaming Report' by dentsu. This report offers unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving gaming landscape in India, charting the industry's progress and setting the tone for its promising future.

Gaming luminaries like Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, Mahek 'Mizo' Syed, Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani, Tanmay 'Scout' Singh, and Parv 'Soul Regaltos' Singh lit up the red carpet with their presence. Their stories of grit and innovation underscored the spirit of India's gaming revolution, making the evening an unforgettable celebration.

Siddhartha Laik, Founder, IWMBuzz Media, shared, "It has always been a privilege to present this event, offering a platform for gamers to unite, share their passion, and create unforgettable memories. The India Gaming Awards has grown into a spectacle rivalling traditional entertainment awards, and our collaboration with dentsu ensures we continue to elevate India's gaming scene globally. I'm deeply thankful to all our partners and the gaming community for making IGA Season 3 a phenomenal success."

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, added, "What an extraordinary showcase of talent and innovation! The gaming industry continues to amaze with its creative brilliance. The India Gaming Report is not just a reflection of the present but a vision for gaming's limitless future. My heartfelt congratulations to the winners, who epitomize resilience and creativity. This event reminds us why we push boundaries: to shape industries, empower talent, and drive meaningful change."

Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India, said, "I want to begin by thanking all the winners who took home the trophy. Intel is proud to partner with IGA Season 3 and we hope to continue the association in time to come. Intel is committed to grow the gaming scene community in India and initiatives like IGA Season 3 are a testimony to it."

A spokesperson from KFC commented, "We're thrilled to partner with Indian Gaming Awards to celebrate the dynamic & growing gaming community in India. As a brand, we are always tuned into what the current generation wants, and explore distinctive, cutting-edge and culturally relevant associations in line with that. EPIC partnerships if you will! Gaming and food are the top passion points for today's generation. This generation of gamers is always chasing EPIC - whether it's an EPIC level up in a game or the taste of their favourite crispy chicken. And the India Gaming Awards are the perfect platform to recognize this passionate community."

The India Gaming Awards continues to spotlight the immense talent within the gaming ecosystem. With dentsu's partnership, IGA Season 3 reached new heights, uniting gamers, creators, and industry leaders to celebrate their shared passion for gaming and esports.

