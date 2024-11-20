BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 20: Reckitt, the world's leading consumer health and hygiene company, in collaboration with over 100 partners including Jagran Pehel, Gramalaya, AJYS and Sesame Workshop India, celebrated World Toilet Day under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India. The celebration featured India's first indigenous muppets, KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, launched by Ayushmann Khurrana, as part of the campaign's mission to educate children about sanitation and hygiene through fun and engaging methods including animated videos and comic books.

World Toilet Day, observed every year on November 19, highlights the importance of sanitation in building healthier communities worldwide. Established by the World Toilet Organization in 2001 and recognized as a United Nations Observance in 2013, the day plays a pivotal role in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for All by 2030. This year's theme, "Toilets - A Place for Peace", highlights the importance of sustainable sanitation solutions in building a more equitable and peaceful world.

Since its inception in 2014, India's Swachh Bharat Mission has been one of the most impactful sanitation campaigns globally. As reported by the Government of India, the campaign has transformed the sanitation landscape by achieving significant milestones:

* Over 5 lakh villages have achieved ODF (Open Defecation-Free) Plus status.

* Rural sanitation has risen from 39% to 100%.

* Most notably, the campaign has positively impacted the country's Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), making sanitation a cornerstone of better public health.

* Provision of toilets at-scale have contributed to avert approximately 60,000-70,000 infant deaths annually.

Today, the Swachh Bharat Mission stands as a testament to the power of collective action in creating a cleaner and healthier India, contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-Being. For sustained progress, behavioural changes remain crucial. Implementing the BUMT design - which involve 'Building Toilets', 'Use of Toilets', 'Maintaining Toilets', and 'Treatment of Toilets' - and encouraging the citizens to engage is key to ensuring long-term hygiene and sanitation.

To further its commitment to sanitation and support to the Government of India in its mission, Reckitt's Dettol Banega Swasth India introduced KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar--India's first indigenous muppets--to creatively address sanitation and hygiene issues. Co-created with Sesame Workshop India and launched by brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, these characters engage and educate children on the importance of hygiene and the dangers of poor sanitation.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we are dedicated to building a cleaner and healthier India, championing sanitation and hygiene. This World Toilet Day, we proudly celebrate the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission. In our efforts to make sanitation education more engaging for children, we are excited to present KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar - the first indigenous muppets of their kind in India. These characters aim to creatively teach children about hygiene and sanitation. Moving forward, we are committed to expanding this initiative by training 50,000 muppeteers and making these characters accessible in all 22 regional languages of India."

Bidhu Bhushan Panda, Chairperson, Amar Jyoti Yuvak Sangha (AJYS), said, "On this World Toilet Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every child has access to safe and clean sanitation. Through our partnership with Reckitt, we are focused on transforming not just schools but entire communities by empowering young minds to lead the way in sanitation and health. Together, let's create a ripple effect of change where every child grows up with the right to proper sanitation."

Sameer Gupta, Executive President, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. and Treasurer, Jagran Pehel, said, "World Toilet Day underscores the vital role of sanitation in creating healthier communities. We're proud to collaborate with Reckitt to introduce KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, India's first indigenous muppets, to engage young minds creatively about this essential topic. This initiative aligns with our shared dedication to the Swachh Bharat Mission and the goal of a cleaner, healthier India through innovative education and sustained awareness."

Sonali Khan, Managing Trustee, Sesame Workshop India, said, "At Sesame Workshop India, we believe that education is the foundation of meaningful change. Over the past two years, we have introduced engaging characters like KK Kitanu and Neela Jadugar, alongside beloved Sesame Muppets Chamki and Elmo, integrating critical sanitation and hygiene practices into children's learning as part of the sanitation curriculum. This initiative fosters awareness and drives behavioral change among children regarding essential sanitation and hygiene practices. Our collaboration with Reckitt's Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign underscores our shared commitment to building healthier communities. Together, we are empowering young minds to champion a cleaner, healthier India, inspiring sustainable habits that will benefit generations to come."

Reckitt's Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign underscores its commitment to empowering communities through education and innovation. By scaling its muppeteer initiative and reaching millions of children across India, Reckitt continues to support the government's efforts toward achieving a truly Swachh Bharat, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

