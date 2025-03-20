VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 20: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has secured a significant order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated, a Government of India enterprise. The contract entails the Design, Development, Implementation, Operation, and Maintenance of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0 for the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, Jaipur (Government of Rajasthan). The order is valued at around Rs1.4 Cr and is set to be executed within three months.

This contract award underscores the company's expertise in delivering high-quality, technology-driven solutions to government bodies, reinforcing its position as one of the key players of India's digital transformation. The IFMS 3.0 project will enhance financial governance, operational efficiency, and digital transparency within the Rajasthan government's treasury and accounts division, ensuring seamless automation and better fiscal management. The company's cutting-edge capabilities in cloud computing, enterprise applications, and managed IT services will be instrumental in executing this project.

Commenting on the order, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman of DEV IT Limited said, "Securing this prestigious contract from NICSI reinforces DEV IT's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that empower government institutions with efficiency, transparency, and technological excellence. Our extensive expertise in enterprise applications, cloud services, and digital transformation enables us to undertake such complex, mission-critical projects with precision and reliability.

This project adds to our recent wins, including the Rajya Sabha and Lok Shabha Secretariat order for application software and website development, as well as the GEDA (Gujarat Energy Development Agency) contract for digitization and document management system.

At DEV IT, we strongly believe in the transformative power of technology, and these projects aligns perfectly with our vision of driving digital empowerment across public sector enterprises. We are confident that our collaborative approach will ensure the successful execution of IFMS 3.0. This achievement further strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner for government agencies, reinforcing our legacy of innovation and excellence in IT services."

