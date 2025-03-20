Italy will be clashing with Germany in the Quarter-final first leg at the iconic San Siro Stadium with the Azzurri looking to gain an early advantage in the tie. The Italians are heading into the contest on the back of a 1-3 drubbing at home at the hands of France but their form prior to this game was largely perfect. For opponents Germany, they are on a six-game undefeated run and the Die Mannschaft will be eager to claw back their glory days with a title winning run here. Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales Recreates Lionel Messi's Viral 'Trophy in Bed' Picture After Magpies Beat Liverpool To Win Carabao Cup 2024–25 (See Post).

Nicola Savona, Manuel Locatelli, and Federico Dimarco are not part of the matchday squad for Italy due to unspecified reasons. Mateo Retegui sustained a hamstring injury and will miss out. Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori will lead the two-man frontline. Davide Frattesi and Sandro Tonali will try and help the team drive forward from midfield.

Germany are missing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz due to injuries. Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger will be the key man in defence and will partner Nico Schlotterbeck in the backline. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane will be deployed on the wings with Tim Kleindienst featuring as the central striker.

When is Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Italy national football team crosses swords Germany national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal on Friday, March 21. The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unai Simon Opens Up On Spain Call-Up Following Return From Injury, Defends Withdrawal of Athletic Bilbao Teammate Inigo Martinez.

Where to Get Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Italy vs Germany online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Italy vs Germany live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

