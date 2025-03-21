VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: Innovation, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to empowering MSMEs have always been at the core of Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd. We are proud to announce that our company has been honored as one of India's Top 100 Most Innovative and High-Performing Companies for 2025 by the prestigious India SME Forum. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to revolutionizing the MSME sector with technology-driven solutions and strategic innovation.

A Milestone Achievement: Standing Out Among 27,467 Nominations

Competing against 27,467 nominations from across the country, the selection process was rigorous, highlighting the outstanding talent and innovation within the MSME sector. A panel of esteemed jury members carefully assessed the nominees, and Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd emerged as a distinguished winner, recognized for our pioneering contributions and tailored solutions for MSMEs.

Grand Felicitation Ceremony at The Leela Palace, New Delhi

The prestigious award was officially presented at a grand felicitation ceremony on March 6, 2025, at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament, and Kalraj Mishra, former Minister of MSME, Government of India, and former Governor of Rajasthan. Also present were the governing board members of the India SME Forum and Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank, making the event an inspiring milestone for all winners.

Driving Innovation and MSME Empowerment

This recognition fuels our mission to continue innovating and delivering transformative solutions for MSMEs, ensuring their sustainable growth and long-term success. At Dial4Trade, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, integrating smart technologies, and achieving measurable outcomes that positively impact the business ecosystem.

Our vision extends beyond business success; we strive to empower MSMEs with advanced digital tools, automation, and market insights, enhancing their resilience and competitiveness in an evolving economic landscape. Through continuous research, collaboration, and technological advancements, we aim to be the driving force behind MSMEs' journey toward excellence.

A Greener and More Sustainable Future

Our commitment goes beyond innovation--we are dedicated to fostering sustainability by developing AI-driven SaaS-based solutions that empower MSMEs while ensuring environmentally responsible growth. Through smart and scalable digital solutions, we help businesses optimize operations and boost efficiency in various areas, including:

Marketplace Solutions

Lead Generation Platforms

Digital Marketing (SEO/SEM) Services

Website & Mobile App Development

Custom HRM & CRM Solutions

E-Commerce Solutions

Business Automation Tools

These award-winning initiatives reflect our dedication to sustainability, adaptability, and technological empowerment, ensuring that MSMEs can access state-of-the-art digital resources to succeed in a fast-evolving business environment.

"This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd. Our journey has been fueled by a deep commitment to empowering MSMEs with cutting-edge digital solutions. We believe that technology is the key to unlocking new opportunities and driving sustainable business growth. This award reinforces our vision to continue innovating and providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. We extend our gratitude to the India SME Forum, our incredible team, and our valued clients and partners who have been part of this transformative journey." - Tina Sharma, Co-Founder, Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd

Looking Ahead: Scaling New Heights

Winning the India SME 100 Award is not just a milestone--it is a motivation to aim higher, innovate further, and continue serving the MSME sector with unwavering passion and commitment. As we look to the future, Dial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd remains steadfast in its mission to transform business operations, unlock new opportunities, and enhance the potential of MSMEs in a rapidly changing world.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the India SME Forum, the esteemed jury, our dedicated team, and, most importantly, our valued clients and partners who have supported us on this incredible journey. This recognition is a shared success, and we are excited about setting new industry benchmarks.

Stay connected with us as we continue our journey of innovation, inspiration, and impact, driving a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable business landscape in India.

For media inquiries, please contact:Aarti SharmaDial4Trade Technologies Pvt Ltd

pr@dial4trade.com

+91-85-1097-1098https://www.dial4trade.com

