Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Jalore, Disturbing Video Surfaces

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A 22-year-old woman, Deepu, died after collapsing while dancing at a wedding function in Morsim village of Bagoda town in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Monday night, April 27. The incident occurred during a Bindori ceremony around 9 pm when she reportedly felt unwell after dancing for about 10 minutes and fell to the ground. Family members rushed her to a local government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, citing a heart attack. Deepu, who had been married four months ago to a Mumbai-based businessman, had come from Sanchore to attend her maternal cousin’s wedding. Her family declined a post-mortem, and the body was handed over to them by police. Sudden Death in Umaria: Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack While Dancing in Goddess Kali Costume During Ram Navami Procession (Watch Video).

Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Rajasthan's Jalore

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBT Hindi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).