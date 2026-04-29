Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Jalore, Disturbing Video Surfaces
A 22-year-old woman died after collapsing while dancing at a wedding in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The incident occurred during a Bindori ceremony when she reportedly suffered a heart attack. She was taken to a hospital but declared dead. Married four months ago, she had come to attend a family wedding.
A 22-year-old woman, Deepu, died after collapsing while dancing at a wedding function in Morsim village of Bagoda town in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Monday night, April 27. The incident occurred during a Bindori ceremony around 9 pm when she reportedly felt unwell after dancing for about 10 minutes and fell to the ground. Family members rushed her to a local government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, citing a heart attack. Deepu, who had been married four months ago to a Mumbai-based businessman, had come from Sanchore to attend her maternal cousin’s wedding. Her family declined a post-mortem, and the body was handed over to them by police. Sudden Death in Umaria: Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack While Dancing in Goddess Kali Costume During Ram Navami Procession (Watch Video).
Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Rajasthan's Jalore
पता नहीं कब मौत आ जाए 💔
ममेरे भाई बहन की शादी में डांस करते हुए 22 वर्षीय महिला की हार्ट अटैक से मौत। चार महीने पहले हुआ था महिला का विवाह । चिकित्सकों की जांच के अनुसार हार्ट अटैक से हुई मौत। जालौर जिले का मामला
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राजस्थान के जालोर जिले के भीनमाल क्षेत्र के मोरसीम गांव में शादी समारोह के दौरान एक दुखद घटना ने खुशियों के माहौल को मातम में बदल दिया। डीजे पर नृत्य कर रही एक महिला की अचानक मौत हो गई, जिससे समारोह में मौजूद लोग स्तब्ध रह गए।#Rajasthan #Jalore #Bhinmal #TragicIncident… pic.twitter.com/CMs4tucLpu
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).