Singapore, August 21: DigiFT, a licensed exchange purpose-built for institutional-grade, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced it has raised a total of US$25 million to date--following the close of a new strategic funding round. The latest round was led by SBI Holdings, Japan's largest financial group, with participation from leading institutional investors including Mirana Ventures, Offchain Labs (Arbitrum), Yunqi Partners, Polygon Labs, and founders and senior leaders of leading global technology and financial firms.

The capital will support DigiFT's continued expansion as a next-generation RWA infrastructure provider--bridging traditional asset management and onchain finance through compliant, tokenized investment products. As a licensed exchange, DigiFT not only facilitates the trading and distribution of institutional-grade RWAs but also enhances their secondary market liquidity and on-chain utility, driving greater capital efficiency and expanding yield access for both institutional and Web3-native participants.

Leading the round is SBI Holdings--a Japanese financial conglomerate with a broad presence across the digital asset and blockchain sectors. Known for early investments in companies such as Ripple and R3, SBI also operates a wide range of businesses spanning securities, banking, asset management, and crypto infrastructure, with a long-standing track record in fintech and capital markets innovation globally.

"DigiFT has the regulatory discipline, product maturity, and focus on real onchain utility to lead the convergence of traditional finance and Web3," said Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO, SBI Holdings. "What sets them apart is their focus on enabling real onchain utility for institutional-grade assets--going beyond tokenization to unlock collateral use cases, embedded yield, and secondary market liquidity. This pragmatic approach to infrastructure aligns with the needs of institutional investors, and we're proud to support their growth across Asia and globally."

Strategic Use of Funds

The funding will accelerate DigiFT's next phase of growth, with key areas of focus including:

* Product Diversification - Expanding its portfolio of tokenized investment strategies across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and digital assets

* Innovation & Research - Developing new on-chain use cases for tokenized RWAs to unlock broader utility across digital finance ecosystems--spanning Web3, payments, and other on-chain ecosystems

* Builder Enablement - Driving greater interoperability and capital efficiency via smart contract-based infrastructure, while ensuring compliance with the standards required by financial institutions and Web3 participants.

"This raise validates the institutional momentum behind tokenized finance--and DigiFT's unique role in driving it forward," said Henry Zhang, Founder & Group CEO of DigiFT. "We're honored to be backed by both leading TradFi players and top-tier Web3 investors. Together, we're building an open, interoperable capital markets infrastructure for the on-chain economy."

Real-World Assets, On-Chain Utility

DigiFT enables traditional asset managers to reach new investor bases, while empowering crypto-native users to access institutional-grade investment strategies across money markets, public mutual funds, U.S. Treasuries, and private credit. Leading asset managers on the platform today include Invesco, UBS Asset Management, CMB International Asset Management, and Wellington Management.

The platform has also brought more diversified strategies on-chain, including the Peakwater Volatility Alpha Fund token (pEAK)--the first institutional-grade tokenized volatility strategy targeting cross-asset volatility returns across traditional and alternative markets.

Beyond tokenization, DigiFT has enabled new on-chain utility for institutional-grade RWAs--most notably making them eligible as high-grade collateral on digital asset exchanges for active trading and embedding RWA yield directly within payments cards to bring on-chain returns into everyday transactions.

DigiFT was recently granted Type 1 and Type 4 licenses by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)--making it the first regulated platform for institutional-grade, tokenized RWAs to be licensed by both the SFC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), two of Asia's most sophisticated financial regulators.

About DigiFT

DigiFT is a next-generation exchange for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The platform offers end-to-end digital asset services--including tokenization, issuance, distribution, trading, and instant liquidity provision--purpose-built for institutional RWAs. Trusted by global financial institutions, DigiFT is the on-chain tokenization and distribution partner for leading asset managers such as Invesco, UBS Asset Management, CMB International, and Wellington Management. To learn more, visit www.digift.io.

