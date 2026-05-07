Business News | Digikore Studios Delivers Blockbuster FY26 Results, Revenue Surges 83.1% to Rs 66.02 Crore, PAT at Rs 12.64 Crore, Net Worth Rises 37.1% to Rs 47.68 Crore

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE: DIGIKORE), a leading technology-driven Visual Effects studio, today announced its audited consolidated financial results for FY2025-26, marking a strong turnaround year for the Company.

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Backed by the disciplined execution framework of Project Abhimanyu, Digikore delivered sharp growth in revenue, a return to strong profitability, significant margin expansion, and a meaningful strengthening of its balance sheet--positioning the Company on a stronger footing for the next phase of growth.

Key FY2025-26 Financial Highlights

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Growth & Profitability

Revenue from Operations: ₹66.02 crore, up 83.1% YoY -Total Revenue: ₹70.86 crore, up 91.5% YoY -Profit Before Tax: ₹15.37 crore versus loss of ₹9.61 crore in FY2024-25 -Profit After Tax: ₹12.64 crore versus loss of ₹7.20 crore in FY2024-25 -PAT Margin: Approximately 17.8% versus negative 19.5% in FY2024-25 -Earnings Per Share: ₹9.98 versus negative ₹11.37 in FY2024-25

Efficiency Indicators

-Employee Benefits Expense: Down 13.4% YoY despite strong revenue growth -Total Expenses: Up only 19.0% against 91.5% growth in Total Revenue

Strengthened Financial Position

-Digikore's financial position improved materially during the year, with Net Worth increasing 37.1% to ₹47.68 crore as of 31 March 2026, from ₹34.77 crore a year earlier.

Project Abhimanyu Driving Turnaround Execution

The Company said FY2025-26 performance reflects the early impact of Project Abhimanyu, its structured 12-18 month strategic program focused on strengthening financial resilience, improving cashflow quality, enhancing execution discipline, increasing financial flexibility, and rebuilding stakeholder confidence.

The program was launched to create a stronger and more scalable platform for long-term growth as global VFX demand normalizes and international opportunities improve.

Strong Operating Leverage Supports Profitability Recovery

A key highlight of the year was Digikore's strong operating leverage, with Total Revenue growing 91.5% while Total Expenses increased only 19.0%, driving a sharp improvement in profitability.Further, Employee Benefits Expense declined 13.4% year-on-year despite the strong increase in business volumes, reflecting tighter execution, improved productivity, and stronger operating discipline.The Company believes these outcomes validate the strategic direction of Project Abhimanyu, which was designed not as a short-term intervention, but as a phased, governance-led effort to strengthen the business across capital structure, execution readiness, and long-term value creation.

Positioned to Capture Global VFX Recovery and Drive Sustainable Growth

Digikore stated that FY2025-26 also benefited from improving global demand conditions as the VFX industry continued to recover from the impact of the Hollywood strikes. Under Project Abhimanyu, the Company sharpened its business development focus, improved execution quality, and enhanced readiness to pursue larger international opportunities. Going forward, the Company remains committed to executing the program in a disciplined and transparent manner, with a clear focus on strengthening financial resilience, capturing global VFX upcycle opportunities, and driving sustainable long-term stakeholder value creation.

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Abhishek More, Founder & CEO, Digikore Studios Limited, said: "FY25-26 has been a strong turnaround year for Digikore Studios. Under Project Abhimanyu, we remained sharply focused on disciplined execution, stronger financial management, and building a more resilient and scalable business. The results are visible in our audited numbers -- strong revenue growth, return to profitability, improved margins, and a stronger balance sheet. We believe this performance marks an important inflection point for Digikore. As the global VFX cycle improves and our business development efforts continue to gain traction, we believe the Company is now better positioned to pursue larger opportunities, scale with greater confidence, and create long-term value for shareholders."

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