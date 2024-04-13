PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Digikore Studios Limited. (NSE -DIGIKORE), specialized in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects, announces the appointment of David Crawford as the Head of Studio - Montreal, Canada effective immediately. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the VFX industry, David brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and acumen to his new role.

David's journey in the world of VFX commenced in the mid-1990s, and since then, he has left an indelible mark on numerous blockbuster films including iconic titles such as Titanic, Spiderman, Adaptation, Joker, and Elvis. His extensive experience encompasses diverse roles as an artist and VFX supervisor, working on commercials, streaming series, and films across the globe.

David has demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit by successfully launching and managing three companies in the United States and India. His leadership skills have played a crucial role in overseeing productions of different scales, from initial shooting to in-studio finishing.

David's strategy is deeply rooted in the commitment to customize cutting-edge methodologies to precisely fit the unique requirements of his clients. He firmly believes in embracing adaptability, seamlessly fusing emerging technologies with the craft of storytelling. David's emphasis on agility is paramount, as he champions the integration of innovative approaches to not only streamline processes but also to enhance project efficiency to its fullest potential. His approach ensures that clients receive solutions that are not only state-of-the-art but also finely tuned to their specific needs, leading to unparalleled success and satisfaction.

Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, has conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the appointment of David Crawford, underscoring, " With David's impressive background and forward-thinking vision in visual effects, his addition to the team is a significant milestone for Digikore. We are delighted to welcome David Crawford to Digikore Studios as the Head of Studio - Montreal. His wealth of experience and leadership will undoubtedly elevate Digikore's position in the industry, especially as the Montreal studio takes on significant international projects. David's track record in delivering top-notch VFX solutions for renowned projects perfectly aligns with Digikore's dedication to innovation and excellence.

Acquiring top talent and appointing David Crawford as the head of studio demonstrates our commitment to excellence and leadership. With these initiatives, Digikore is positioning itself to compete more effectively on a global scale and solidify its presence in the VFX industry."

David Crawford expressed excitement at joining Digikore Studios Limited, stating, "I am enthusiastic about joining Digikore Studios and lead the Montreal team into a new era of innovation and excellence. It is truly inspiring. I am committed to fostering a deeply agile mindset within the studio to tackle challenges and embrace opportunities driving significant growth with the aim to elevate Digikore to the highest standards of the VFX industry."

